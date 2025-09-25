Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20I

Pakistan and Bangladesh are set for a crucial showdown in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 25, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM IST (2:30 PM GMT) and is expected to play a pivotal role in determining who reaches the final. Pakistan, under Salman Agha’s leadership, will be eager to register another win while BAN will hope to bounce back after the defeat against India yesterday.

ALSO READ: Ashwin's landmark deal sees him join Sydney Thunder for upcoming BBL season The pitch at Dubai is known for offering a balanced contest. Fast bowlers are likely to get some early movement, which could trouble batters initially. However, conditions tend to ease as the innings progresses, favouring strokeplay. Spinners may find less assistance off the surface but could still be impactful if dew doesn’t interfere in the second half.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 25 Pakistan won: 20 Bangladesh won: 5 No result: 0 T20I results between Pakistan and Bangladesh Pakistan crush Bangladesh by 74 runs in Mirpur Match Date: July 24, 2025 | Venue: Mirpur ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming Pakistan delivered a dominant performance, defeating Bangladesh by 74 runs in a one-sided contest. Their batting unit set a challenging target, and the bowlers backed it up with disciplined spells to seal a comprehensive win in the final T20I of the series. Bangladesh edge Pakistan by 8 runs in close finish

Match Date: July 22, 2025 | Venue: Mirpur In a tight contest, Bangladesh held their nerve to defeat Pakistan by 8 runs. Despite late resistance from Pakistan’s lower order, the hosts managed to defend their total effectively, leveling the series in dramatic fashion. Bangladesh seal 7-wicket win over Pakistan in opener Match Date: July 20, 2025 | Venue: Mirpur Bangladesh started the series on a high, comfortably chasing down Pakistan’s target with 7 wickets in hand. Their bowlers kept the visitors in check before the top order steered them home in a clinical run chase. Pakistan outclass Bangladesh with 7-wicket win in Lahore

Match Date: June 1, 2025 | Venue: Lahore Pakistan chased down Bangladesh’s total with ease, winning by 7 wickets. The bowlers laid the foundation with early breakthroughs, and the batters followed up with a steady and controlled chase, marking a solid win at home. Pakistan hammer Bangladesh by 57 runs Match Date: May 30, 2025 | Venue: Lahore Pakistan dominated from start to finish, setting a daunting target before restricting Bangladesh to a modest total. Their 57-run victory reflected a well-rounded team effort in both batting and bowling departments in the second T20I. Pakistan secure 37-run win in series opener

Match Date: May 28, 2025 | Venue: Lahore In the series opener, Pakistan posted a competitive score and backed it with tight bowling to claim a 37-run victory. Bangladesh’s middle order failed to fire under pressure, handing Pakistan an early advantage in the series. Bangladesh stun Pakistan with 6-wicket win at Asian Games Match Date: October 7, 2023 | Venue: Hangzhou In a surprise result at the Asian Games, Bangladesh chased down the target set by Pakistan with 6 wickets in hand. A strong bowling effort and solid batting performance helped them register a morale-boosting victory. Pakistan edge Bangladesh by 5 wickets in Adelaide thriller

Match Date: November 6, 2022 | Venue: Adelaide Pakistan kept their semifinal hopes alive in the T20 World Cup 2022 with a tense 5-wicket win over Bangladesh. A composed chase helped them recover from early hiccups in a must-win group stage encounter. Pakistan cruise past Bangladesh by 7 wickets Match Date: October 13, 2022 | Venue: Christchurch Pakistan chased down a modest target with ease, winning by 7 wickets. Their bowlers laid the groundwork with a disciplined performance before the batters wrapped up the chase without much trouble in New Zealand. Clinical Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs

Match Date: October 7, 2022 | Venue: Christchurch Pakistan defended their total successfully, winning by 21 runs in a closely fought contest. Their bowlers kept Bangladesh in check during key phases, ensuring a comfortable win in the tri-series fixture. Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in last-over finish Match Date: November 22, 2021 | Venue: Mirpur Pakistan chased down a tricky total in the final over, winning by 5 wickets. The match saw momentum swings throughout, but Pakistan’s experience helped them get over the line in another tight finish. Pakistan seal series with 8-wicket win Match Date: November 20, 2021 | Venue: Mirpur

Pakistan comfortably chased down Bangladesh’s total with 8 wickets in hand. Their top-order batters delivered a composed performance, ensuring a smooth win that sealed the T20I series in their favour. Late push gives Pakistan 4-wicket win Match Date: November 19, 2021 | Venue: Mirpur Pakistan held their nerve in a tense chase, winning by 4 wickets. A few stumbles in the middle overs kept Bangladesh in the hunt, but a strong finish helped Pakistan clinch the opening game of the series. Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by 9 wickets Match Date: January 25, 2020 | Venue: Lahore Pakistan put on a dominant show, bowling out Bangladesh cheaply before chasing the target with 9 wickets in hand. It was a one-sided affair that showcased Pakistan’s all-round strength.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in Lahore Match Date: January 24, 2020 | Venue: Lahore Pakistan chased down a modest total with a steady approach, winning by 5 wickets. Bangladesh showed promise with the ball but lacked the runs on the board to challenge the hosts effectively. Pakistan crush Bangladesh by 55 runs in WT20 Match Date: March 16, 2016 | Venue: Eden Gardens Pakistan posted a big total and then dominated with the ball to defeat Bangladesh by 55 runs in the T20 World Cup. The win was powered by explosive batting and sharp pace bowling.

Bangladesh pull off 5-wicket win over Pakistan Match Date: March 2, 2016 | Venue: Mirpur Bangladesh stunned Pakistan with a confident 5-wicket win. Chasing a competitive total, the hosts showed great composure, with the middle order stepping up to seal the game in front of a home crowd. Bangladesh win by 7 wickets to clinch historic T20I Match Date: April 24, 2015 | Venue: Mirpur Bangladesh made history by defeating Pakistan by 7 wickets in a dominant display. Their bowlers set up the win, and the batters chased down the target comfortably, marking a significant milestone in their T20I journey.

Pakistan win by 50 runs in comfortable fashion Match Date: March 30, 2014 | Venue: Mirpur Pakistan showcased their batting depth and bowling strength to secure a 50-run victory over Bangladesh. It was a commanding performance that left little chance for the hosts to challenge in the chase. Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in Pallekele Match Date: September 25, 2012 | Venue: Pallekele A clinical chase led by Pakistan's top order helped them overcome Bangladesh by 8 wickets. Their bowlers did the early damage, and the batters ensured there were no hiccups in the run chase.

Pakistan overpower Bangladesh with 50-run win Match Date: November 29, 2011 | Venue: Mirpur Pakistan controlled the match from the start, setting a challenging target and bowling efficiently to secure a 50-run win. Bangladesh struggled to build partnerships, falling well short of the chase. Pakistan win by 21 runs in low-scoring affair Match Date: May 1, 2010 | Venue: Gros Islet In a low-scoring T20 World Cup contest, Pakistan defended a modest total to defeat Bangladesh by 21 runs. Their bowlers held their nerves in the second innings to deliver a much-needed win. Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by 102 runs in Karachi

Match Date: April 20, 2008 | Venue: Karachi Pakistan dominated the match, posting a huge total and bowling out Bangladesh to register a massive 102-run victory. It remains one of the most lopsided wins in their T20I meetings. Pakistan clinch 4-wicket win over spirited Bangladesh Match Date: September 20, 2007 | Venue: Cape Town In the inaugural T20 World Cup, Pakistan were tested by Bangladesh but eventually prevailed by 4 wickets. A steady chase ensured they crossed the line in the final overs after some early trouble. Pakistan win inaugural T20I vs Bangladesh by 30 runs