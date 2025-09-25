Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Ravichandran Ashwin signs with Sydney Thunder for upcoming BBL season

Ravichandran Ashwin signs with Sydney Thunder for upcoming BBL season

According to a report by Fox Sports, the 39-year-old has agreed to join the Thunder, with the official announcement from the franchise expected later this week.

Ashwin

Ashwin

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is poised to make his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL), joining the Sydney Thunder for the upcoming season. This move will make Ashwin the first prominent Indian cricketer to participate in the Australian T20 competition.
 
According to a report by Fox Sports, the 39-year-old has agreed to join the Thunder, with the official announcement from the franchise expected later this week.
 
Ashwin, who recently stepped away from international cricket as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL), has also entered the auction for the UAE’s ILT20. He is likely to join the Thunder squad after that tournament concludes on January 4, covering the latter part of the BBL season, which runs from December 14 to January 18. 
 
 
Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg is reported to have personally contacted Ashwin earlier this month to discuss the possibility of him playing in the league. His retirement from the IPL has removed restrictions previously imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which does not allow active Indian players to compete in overseas leagues.

Also Read

Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin set to join Sydney Thunder for upcoming BBL season

Karun Nair

India squad for West Indies Tests: Nair dropped, no place for Sarfaraz

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 leaderboard

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table: India, Bangladesh, PAK, SL rankings

Which two teams will clash in Asia Cup 2025 grand finale on September 28? All you need to know

Asia Cup 2025 final qualification scenarios: Bangladesh, PAK, SL chances

IND vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India through to final; beat BAN by 41 runs

 
Since Ashwin did not take part in the BBL’s overseas player draft, Cricket Australia will need to grant him a special exemption, similar to the one approved for New Zealand’s Martin Guptill when he joined the Melbourne Renegades in 2022.
 
Ashwin brought an end to his international career during India’s tour of Australia in December last year. Over a stellar career, he claimed 537 wickets in Test cricket, making him India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format, behind Anil Kumble’s 619.
 
In the IPL, Ashwin played 221 matches, collecting 187 wickets at an average of 30.22, with best figures of 4 for 34. He also contributed 833 runs with the bat, with a personal best of 50.

More From This Section

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill

Who's in and who's out? India squad for 2-Test series vs West Indies

ICC headquarters

ICC suspends USA Cricket membership for failing to meet obligations

Indian women's cricket team

Not a side you can scare: India women's cricket team set for World Cup test

Shreyas Iyer

Iyer takes red-ball cricket break, communicates back concern to BCCI

Ben Stokes

England confirm 16-man Ashes squad; Stokes expected to start series

Topics : India cricket team Big Bash League R Ashwin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon