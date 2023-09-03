Asia Cup BAN vs AFG: Shanto, Mehidy centuries take Bangladesh to 334 in 50

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming
Asia Cup 2023: Top five run-getters in the history of the tournament
Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India
India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up
Asia Cup 2023: Top five run scorers for India in tournament's history
Asia Cup 2023: Heavy rains in Colombo, Super 4 might shift to Dambulla
Asia Cup: Pakistan pacers script history by scalping all 10 Indian wickets
Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi calls Virat Kohli backbone of Indian team
Asia Cup: Former PCB chairman Sethi flays ACC for India-Pak match wash out
Asia Cup, IND vs NEP Preview: Eyeing Super Four berth, India face Nepal