India vs Sri Lanka final: What happened when two teams played in finals?

India and Sri Lanka will play in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This will be the 11th meeting in a multilateral tournament at the world or continental level.

In the previous 10 ten meetings, Sri Lanka won four times while India have had the upper hand with five wins. One match ended in a no-result and the trophy was shared. Thus Sri Lanka have a chance to get on equal footing while India would look to continue their lead over the Indian Ocean neighbours.

Here’s how the previous 10 final encounters between India and Sri Lanka panned out

1988 Asia Cup final: Sidhu takes India to easy win

In the final held on November 4, 1988, at Dhaka, Bangladesh, India chased down a target of 178 with much ease. The match was reduced to 45 overs per side due to rain. Navjot Singh Sidhu scored 87-ball 76. Earlier, Krishnamachari Srikkanth took 3/12 in only his 3.2 overs.

1991 Asia Cup final: Azharduddin and Kapil Dev shine in Indian win

India batted second and managed to chase down the target of 205 with relative ease at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 04, 1991. Mohammed Azharuddin scored a 54 off just 39 balls to guide India to victory with 17 balls to spare. The match was once again reduced to 45 overs per side. Earlier Kapil Dev took 4/31 in his nine overs.



1995 Asia Cup final: Azharuddin the hero again

For the third time in a row, India chased a target against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup. Played on 14 April 1995 in Sharjah, UAE, the final turned out to be a one-sided affair even as Sri Lanka put on 230/7 in their 50 overs.

India chased the target down with 8.1 overs to spare as Sidhu and Azharuddin added an unbeaten 175 for the third wicket.

1997 Asia Cup final: Finally revenge for Sri Lanka

Played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, fresh from a World Cup win, Sri Lanka exacted revenge for the last three final losses. Asked to chase a target of 240 to win, Marvan Atapattu played a brilliant knock of 84* off 101 balls.

Sanath Jayasuriya and Arjuna Ranatunga scored half-centuries as well.

2022 ICC Champions Trophy final: Rain the winner

India and Sri Lanka moved to the final after topping their pools at the group stage and then defeating South Africa and Australia in their respective semi-finals. The final however was washed out even on the reserve day with only the Sri Lankan inning completed.

Sri Lanka could manage to score 222/7 thanks to Mahela Jayawardene’s 77 and Russel Arnold’s unbeaten 59. For India, Zaheer Khan picked 3/44 in his nine overs. India could only score 38/1 in 8.4 overs of play possible.

Asia Cup final 2004: Chandana, Atapattu heroes for Sri Lanka

In the fifth final between India and Sri Lanka in Asia Cup history, Sri Lanka managed to win a low-scoring thriller by 25 runs. Atapattu with the bat and Upul Chanadana with the ball were the heroes for the Lankan side. Batting first Sri Lanka managed to get to 228/9 in their 50 overs thanks to Atapattu’s 67.

Chasing the target, India could only get to 203/9 against the tidy spin trio of Muthiah Muralidaran, Chandana and Jayasuriya. Chandana finished with figures of 3/33 in his 10 overs.

Asia Cup final 2008: The Mendis mania

If it was Upul Chandana in 2004, Ajantha Mendis turned out to be the game changer for Sri Lanka in 2008. The mystery spinner took 6/13, till date the best figures in an Asaia Cup game as well as the final to bowl India out for 173 on July 06, 2023, at the National Stadium in Karachi. Indi were chasing 274 to win after Sanath Jayasuraya’s 125 propelled the Sri Lankan side to 273 in 49.5 overs.

Asia Cup final 2010: Ashish Nehra and Dinesh Karthik give India the lead



In the 2010 final, India dominated the proceedings right from the very start as they posted 268/6 after being put to bat first. Dinesh Karthik made 66 as an opener. Sri Lanka, chasing a 269 to win, crumbled as Ashish Nehra took 4/40 to win the match for India. Chamara Kapugedera remained unbeaten on 55 for Sri Lanka.

World Cup final 2011: MS Dhoni finishes off in style

Nobody can forget the 2011 final when India became the first team to win the cricket World Cup as hosts. Sri Lanka after electing to bat first, scored 274 in 50 overs. Mahela Jayawardene scored a century while Thisara Perera scored 9-ball 22. For India, Yuvraj Singh took 2/49.

India suffered two early blows as Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar departed quickly. Gautam Gambhir’s and MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 91 took India home.

T20 World Cup final 2014: The last dance for Sanga and Mahela

Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara could never win the ODI World Cup, but they made sure they retired with a World Cup trophy in their hands and it was the T20 World Cup trophy.

Smarting from the ODI World Cup final loss against India, the Lankans, under the captaincy of Laith Malinga exacted the revenge against the Men in Blue by beating them in T20 World Cup 2014 final in Dhaka by six wickets. They chased down 131 without much to do and with 13 balls to spare.