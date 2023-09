Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka announced $50,000 prize money for the dedicated curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy.





Check India vs Sri Lanka live score and match updates in Asia Cup final here Asia Cup 2023 has been marred by the inclement weather conditions in Kandy as well as in Colombo. India played their group matches at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy. While Super 4 matches other than the first one was hosted by Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

In a tweet, ACC president Jay Shah stated, "their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. They ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action, from pitch perfection to lush outfield."

"This recognition highlights these individuals' critical role in cricket's success. Let's celebrate and honour their yeoman services!" Jay Shah added.