IND vs PAK controversy: Surya, Haris Rauf fined! Farhan not penalised

IND vs PAK controversy: Surya, Haris Rauf fined! Farhan not penalised

The BCCI had formally complained about the actions of Rauf and Farhan earlier this week, while Pakistan raised concerns about India's stance on Suryakumar

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

The much-talked-about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup controversy has most probably reached a conclusive end as, after a two-day hearing on complaints from the BCCI and PCB, the ICC finally gave their verdict on Friday evening. Notably, the BCCI filed complaints against Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative gestures during the India vs Pakistan Super Four clash on September 21, after the PCB filed complaints against Suryakumar’s post-match comments following the September 14 clash.
 
According to a report from PTI, the ICC has fined Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf 30 percent of his match fees, while his teammate Sahibzada Farhan escaped with just a warning. On the other hand, Indian T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav has also been found guilty, but the exact nature of the sanction has not been revealed yet. 
 

Haris Rauf fined for aggressive behaviour

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was fined 30 percent of his match fees for rude and aggressive conduct during the Super Four clash against India last Sunday. According to sources, Rauf was pulled up for mocking Indian fans in the stands with gestures referencing falling planes. The ICC match referee Richie Richardson conducted the hearing at Pakistan’s team hotel on Friday, where Rauf pleaded not guilty but was handed the financial penalty.

Sahibzada Farhan escapes with warning

Rauf’s teammate Sahibzada Farhan escaped without a financial penalty but was issued an official warning. The opener had celebrated his half-century in the same match with an “air gun-shot” gesture that the BCCI deemed provocative in its complaint. Farhan defended his actions during the hearing, claiming it was an instinctive celebration.

Suryakumar Yadav found guilty by ICC

On the Indian side, captain Suryakumar Yadav has been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct for comments made after the group-stage clash with Pakistan on September 14. His remarks, which alluded to past military skirmishes, were deemed inappropriate by match referee Richie Richardson. Despite pleading not guilty, the ICC rejected his defence. While the exact sanction is not confirmed, it is expected to be demerit points and/or a fine. India have since appealed the verdict.

Rising tensions ahead of final

The BCCI had formally complained about the actions of Rauf and Farhan earlier this week, while Pakistan raised concerns about India’s stance on Suryakumar. The incidents have added fuel to the already high-voltage rivalry as the two sides prepare for their third and decisive meeting in the Asia Cup — the final on Sunday.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

