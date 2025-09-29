Monday, September 29, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Indian skipper Suryakumar donates Asia Cup match fees to Indian Army

Indian skipper Suryakumar donates Asia Cup match fees to Indian Army

Suryakumar mentioned in a social media post that the armed forces and the families affected by the Pahalgam attack were constantly in his thoughts

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo:PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India enjoyed a historic and dramatic night in Dubai on Sunday after they beat Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup 2025 by five wickets to extend their total number of Asia Cup titles to nine. However, the match was filled with controversies — from over-the-top wicket celebrations to sarcasm — but things took an ugly turn after the game when India refused to take the trophy from the hands of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who in retaliation decided not to present the trophy and took it with him to his hotel.
 
However, unaffected by all this, Team India celebrated without the trophy. To add one more layer to the night’s never-ending stories, Suryakumar, who was earlier fined 30 per cent of his match fees for his comments in the post-match presentation after his group stage match with Pakistan, did not hesitate to add one more to his list by saying that he would be donating all his Asia Cup match fees to the Indian Army. 
 

Donation for soldiers and victims

Suryakumar mentioned in a social media post that the armed forces and the families affected by the Pahalgam attack were constantly in his thoughts. He emphasized that his contribution of match fees was a way of standing in solidarity with their struggles. Indian players earn around Rs 4 lakh per T20 international, which means the skipper would be parting with nearly Rs 28 lakh for the seven matches played in the tournament. Fans and fellow cricketers alike lauded the gesture, calling it an example of leadership both on and off the field.

Trophy drama after the final

The glitter of the win, however, was accompanied by drama during the presentation. India refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. In retaliation, Naqvi reportedly took the silverware back to his hotel, leaving the final without an official handover ceremony. When asked, Suryakumar told reporters that he had never experienced such a situation before, but insisted that trophies mattered less than the people behind the victory.

Pakistan skipper copies Surya’s gesture

After Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced that he would be donating his Asia Cup match fees to the Indian Army, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha, who was next in the presser, said that he along with his entire team would be donating his match fees to victims of Operation Sindoor.

More From This Section

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Sri Lanka broadcast details

IND vs PAK final live streaming: Where to watch Asia Cup 2025 Final today?

Jasprit Bumrah plane crash gesture after taking Haris Rauff's wicket

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Bumrah answers Rauf with 'plane crash' gesture

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final

184 to 169: Highest successful run chases at Dubai International Stadium

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

IND vs PAK final: Here's why Surya's sportsman spirit is in question again

Jasprit Bumrah

Farhan to de Villiers: Batters who hit most sixes vs Bumrah in cricket

Topics : Asia Cup News Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team Asia Cup Twenty20 Asia Cup Suryakumar Yadav Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyJinkushal Industries IPOSuba Hotels IPOGold-Silver Price TodayJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon