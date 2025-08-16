India-Pak clash spikes Asia Cup 2025 ad rates up to ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds

India’s broadcasters are setting steep ad rates for the Asia Cup 2025, with the India-Pakistan matches driving the biggest demand.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), the media rights holder till 2031, has priced TV ads for India matches at ₹14 lakh-₹16 lakh per 10 seconds, according to a report by The Economic Times. The tournament will air on Sony Sports Network and stream on SonyLIV.

Ad packages on TV

• Co-presenting sponsorship: ₹18 crore

• Associate sponsorship: ₹13 crore

• Spot-buy package (all India and non-India games): ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds, or ₹4.48 crore

Digital deals on SonyLIV • Co-presenting and highlights partner: ₹30 crore each • Co-powered-by package: ₹18 crore • 30 per cent of all digital ads are reserved for India matches Ad rates by format • Pre-rolls: ₹275 per 10 seconds (₹500 for India games; ₹750 for India-Pakistan) • Mid-rolls: ₹225 (₹400 for India games; ₹600 for India-Pakistan) • Connected TV ads: ₹450 (₹800 for India games; ₹1,200 for India-Pakistan) The big picture • The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format with eight teams and 19 matches, including three India-Pakistan games