Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / India-Pak clash spikes Asia Cup 2025 ad rates up to ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds

India-Pak clash spikes Asia Cup 2025 ad rates up to ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds

Ad slots for Asia Cup 2025 are priced up to ₹16 lakh for 10 seconds, with India-Pakistan games driving the highest rates; Sony is offering premium TV and digital ad packages

India cricket team with captain Shubman Gill during practice session in Birmingham
The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format with eight teams and 19 matches, including three India-Pakistan games. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s broadcasters are setting steep ad rates for the Asia Cup 2025, with the India-Pakistan matches driving the biggest demand.
 
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), the media rights holder till 2031, has priced TV ads for India matches at ₹14 lakh-₹16 lakh per 10 seconds, according to a report by The Economic Times. The tournament will air on Sony Sports Network and stream on SonyLIV.
 

Ad packages on TV

 
• Co-presenting sponsorship: ₹18 crore
• Associate sponsorship: ₹13 crore
• Spot-buy package (all India and non-India games): ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds, or ₹4.48 crore   
 

Digital deals on SonyLIV

 
• Co-presenting and highlights partner: ₹30 crore each
• Co-powered-by package: ₹18 crore
• 30 per cent of all digital ads are reserved for India matches
 

Ad rates by format

 
• Pre-rolls: ₹275 per 10 seconds (₹500 for India games; ₹750 for India-Pakistan)
• Mid-rolls: ₹225 (₹400 for India games; ₹600 for India-Pakistan)
• Connected TV ads: ₹450 (₹800 for India games; ₹1,200 for India-Pakistan)
 

The big picture

 
• The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format with eight teams and 19 matches, including three India-Pakistan games
• The Asian Cricket Council has already brought in sponsors such as DP World (title sponsor), Wonder Cement, Spinny, and Groww (global sponsors)
• Official partners include Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water, Haier, Daikin, and Ozone
 

Sponsorship value

 
Media agencies estimate these deals range between ₹10 crore and ₹20 crore, the news report said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asia Cup 2025: India's match list, date and time, live streaming details

Asia Cup 2025: Dubai set to host India vs Pakistan match on September 14

Asia Cup 2025 dates, schedule, time, venue, teams, live streaming, telecast

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan on Sept 14 and likely on Sept 21

IND vs PAK: Here's why Team India may skip Asia Cup 2025 in September

Topics :Asia CupIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story