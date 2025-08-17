Salman Ali Agha to lead Pakistan in UAE tri-series and Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan has appointed Salman Ali Agha as captain for the upcoming tri-series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the subsequent Asia Cup, which will also be played in the Gulf nation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced a 17-member squad that blends experience with emerging talent. Established players such as Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Faheem Ashraf will form the backbone of the side.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025 and UAE tri-series: The selectors have also placed faith in the younger generation, with Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Haris included in the squad. These rising stars will be keen to make an impression on the international stage during the two high-profile tournaments.