India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement on Aug 19: Who is in, who is out?

India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement on Aug 19: Likely openers, middle-order picks, all-rounders, pacers, spinners, and key exclusions explained

Shubman Gill,Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav Jasprit Bumrah Sanju Samson
(Left to Right) Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
India’s selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, will meet on Tuesday to finalise the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE (September 9–28). The biggest question is whether Shubman Gill, despite his reputation as an all-format star and recent Test heroics, can fit into a T20 team that has been thriving under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership.
 
This is less about performance and more about balance. Indian cricket currently has a surplus of talent, with nearly 30 players vying for spots and multiple options for every role. For the selectors, it’s a conundrum of abundance.
 
Who could be openers?
 
The opening department is crowded with top-class choices. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma have performed well in recent T20 outings, but competition intensifies with Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and IPL Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan.
 
Gill’s inclusion would force reshuffling, possibly at the expense of Sanju or Abhishek. Selectors may also weigh his workload, as India host the West Indies for a two-Test series just days after the Asia Cup.
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024 but did not feature in any match, could emerge as the third opener.
 
The middle-order puzzle
 
Suryakumar Yadav has led India to a remarkable 85 per cent win record in T20Is, winning 17 of 20 games. Importantly, most of those wins came without Gill or Jaiswal, raising doubts about disrupting a settled formula.
 
The selectors must decide whether to back continuity or reintroduce Gill, who had shown promise in T20Is and the IPL before being absorbed into Test commitments. His return could also alter the leadership structure, with Axar Patel — currently Surya’s deputy — at risk of being displaced if Gill regains the vice-captaincy.
 
Shreyas Iyer, after a prolific IPL 2025, is almost certain to be included. His ability to dominate spin on slow UAE pitches strengthens his case as a middle-order mainstay.   
 

India’s likely squad (Asia Cup 2025)

  • Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma/Sanju Samson
  • Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma
  • All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube
  • Keeper: Jitesh Sharma/Sanju Samson
  • Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
  • Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
 
Who could be all-rounders?
 
Hardik Pandya remains the backbone as India’s leading seam-bowling all-rounder. Shivam Dube is expected to join him, particularly with Nitish Kumar Reddy sidelined by injury. Axar Patel offers spin and lower-order hitting, making him a near-automatic pick. Washington Sundar, with his utility value, could be added if selectors favour greater all-round depth.
 
Pacers in contention
 
Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are automatic choices, while Pandya doubles as the third pacer. For the reserve slot, Harshit Rana leads the race, with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj earmarked for red-ball duties.
 
With a home Test series against the West Indies following soon after, Bumrah could be rested at some stage, making Rana’s inclusion for the Asia Cup all the more likely.
 
Spin attack options
 
India’s spin choices reflect their depth: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel lead the pack, with Ravi Bishnoi in contention. Yuzvendra Chahal, once a mainstay, is again unlikely to find space.
 
Given head coach Gautam Gambhir’s preference for multi-skilled players, Washington Sundar might be included. Though UAE pitches may not be excessively slow, they generally offer enough grip for spinners to make an impact. 

Key exclusions (possible)

 

Rinku Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nitish Kumar Reddy (injured), Rishabh Pant (injured)

 

Head coach Gambhir’s influence

  • Prefers utility players over specialist roles
  • Doesn’t believe in a “designated finisher”
  • Likely to back form players over reputation
 
Keeper-batter equation
 
Rishabh Pant’s absence opens a contest between Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel. If Samson is chosen as one of the openers, Jitesh could be preferred as the second wicketkeeper. His recent role as a finisher for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their IPL-winning campaign enhances his case for a lower-order spot.
 
The big picture
 
For India, the Asia Cup squad is not just about picking the best names but about preserving chemistry in a side that has thrived in Suryakumar’s era. On one hand, Gill represents India’s all-format future and commercial face of the game. On the other, a settled T20 line-up has delivered results without him.
 
The Asia Cup, coming months before the 2026 T20 World Cup, may either reinforce continuity or mark a reset with Gill’s reintegration. With 10 T20Is lined up against South Africa and New Zealand before the global tournament, selectors have room to test combinations. The challenge is not about finding talent — it’s about making the right fit in a crowded pool of stars.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

