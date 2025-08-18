In T20s, bowlers must add new variations every two years: Chakravarthy

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has opened up about his return to the national white-ball set-up, admitting he never envisioned a comeback after being dropped in 2021. Speaking to Revsportz ahead of the T20I Asia Cup, scheduled to begin on September 9 with India facing hosts UAE in their opener, Chakravarthy said his determination to refine variations and accuracy kept him motivated through the difficult years.

Since returning to international cricket last year, the 33-year-old has emerged as a key figure, claiming two five-wicket hauls in T20Is and another in ODIs during India’s ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign. He now looks forward to playing a crucial role in India’s Asia Cup challenge.

What’s the latest? India's Asia Cup squad is set to be revealed on August 19, and Chakravarthy is expected to lead India’s spin attack on the slow wickets of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Long road back: The positives of playing domestic cricket Reflecting on the time since the 2021 T20 World Cup, Chakravarthy admitted the journey back had been lengthy and uncertain. “I did not have a vision as to if I would make a comeback or not once I was dropped from the team, but I kept telling myself that if I got my variations and accuracy right, then I could make a return,” he said.

ALSO READ: India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement on Aug 19: Who is in, who is out? The spinner credited the IPL and domestic competitions such as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy for giving him a stage to test his skills. “I used to travel all around India and play, which eventually gave me a lot of confidence. That was the main aspect of my comeback,” he added. Struggles off the field: No clarity on future participation in International cricket Chakravarthy revealed that the three years away from the national team took a toll on his mental health. “The main reason was not having clarity on whether I would ever make a return. The only thing in front of me was IPL and domestic leagues, and I am definitely grateful for having IPL, because many cricketers don’t have that,” he said.

Even after strong IPL seasons, he often felt overlooked. His breakthrough came with a recall for the Bangladesh tour last year. He credited discipline and routine — including early morning bowling practice and gym sessions — for helping him through the tough period. “Those hard times made me a better person and a better human being,” he noted. Evolving with the game The spinner stressed that cricket, especially T20s, demands constant evolution. “In T20s with the white ball, one needs to bring out a certain dimension or at least a small variation once in two years and keep evolving with proper purpose and skill levels, and not just doing something different for the sake of it,” he explained.

After experimenting with multiple variations, Chakravarthy realised the importance of excelling at a few. “I had around eight variations, and I wasn’t excelling in any of those, so my goal was to excel in them one by one. Right now, I have three to four deliveries where I am an eight on ten. I must keep improving and maybe, in some time, I might hit my peak ability,” he said. The bigger picture Chakravarthy’s story highlights the resilience required to thrive in modern cricket, where competition is relentless and opportunities limited. His return underlines how domestic cricket and the IPL continue to serve as vital platforms for comebacks. More importantly, it reflects the need for cricketers to balance skill development with mental strength to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving game.