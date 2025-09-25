Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025 final date, teams qualified, live timings and streaming

Asia Cup 2025 final date, teams qualified, live timings and streaming

Bangladesh and Pakistan are playing out a thrilling final Super 4 tie which will make or break their campaign this year.

Asia Cup 2025 final

Asia Cup 2025 final

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It is almost time for the final showdown of the Asia Cup 2025 which will be played on September 28, Sunday as Team India wait to see which side out of Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns against them in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium.  With India still undefeated in the tournament, fans are expecting an India vs Pakistan final that will see both sides play each other for the third time in this tournament. While Pakistan lost both the ties, the final would possibly bring out the best of both sides, promising the fans another thriller on the night.  Bangladesh and Pakistan are playing out a thrilling final Super 4 tie which will make or break their campaign this year.   
  Teams qualified for Asia Cup 2025 final:  India and Pakistan/Bangladesh have qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final this year.  India squad:   Bangladesh squad:  Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan  Pakistan squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz  India Head-to-Head stats vs PAK in T20Is  Total Matches: 15  India won: 12  Pakistan won: 3  Tie: 0  India Head-to-Head stats vs BAN in T20Is  Total Matches: 18  India won: 17  Bangladesh won: 1  Tie: 0 

Asia Cup 2025 final: India vs Bangladesh/Pakistan live streaming and telecast details

 
When will the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Final?
 
India will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan/Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 28.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28?
 
The match between India and Pakistan/Bangladesh will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Also Read

PAK vs BAN

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: PAK on top with quick wickets; Mahedi out

BAN vs PAK

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming

PAK vs BAN

Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

PAK vs BAN

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20I

PAK vs BAN

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: PAK vs BAN pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Final match?
 
The toss for the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Final will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Final be bowled?
 
The India vs Pakistan?Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Final will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Final in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Final will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Final in India?
 
The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Final will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
 

More From This Section

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 leaderboard

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table: India, Bangladesh, PAK, SL rankings

Which two teams will clash in Asia Cup 2025 grand finale on September 28? All you need to know

Asia Cup 2025 final qualification scenarios: Bangladesh, PAK, SL chances

IND vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India through to final; beat BAN by 41 runs

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh broadcast details

India vs Bangladesh live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

Dubai pitch report for India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: IND vs BAN pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

Topics : Pakistan cricket team India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon