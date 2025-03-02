Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025: 2nd semis date and time, live streaming in India

Champions Trophy 2025: 2nd semis date and time, live streaming in India

Check Champions Trophy 2025 2nd semi-final teams, date, time and live streaming and telecast details here.

Champions Trophy
Champions Trophy
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 9:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will see South Africa face New Zealand at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on March 5. Both teams have displayed impressive form throughout the group stage, with standout performances from key players across the matches.
 
The match is crucial, as it offers a chance to secure a spot in the Champions Trophy final. South Africa topped Group B, overcoming tough competition from Australia, England, and Afghanistan, while New Zealand finished second in their group, just behind India.
 
With both sides having shown great potential, the clash promises to be a thrilling contest. South Africa’s all-round strength and New Zealand’s consistency make this semi-final an exciting prospect, as they battle it out for a place in the coveted final. The stakes couldn’t be higher for either team, and fans can expect a closely contested encounter. 
 
New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in Champions Trophy
 
Both sides have faced each other in the marquee tournament on 2 occasions and have a win each in their bag so far.

Also Read

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Axar removes Williamson, India can smell victory

Champions Trophy: When is 1st semifinal? Which teams will clash in Dubai?

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs NZ live match?

Champions Trophy: Team India manager returns home due to personal reasons

Cricket boards should stop sending their players for IPL: Inzamam-Ul-Haq

 
Total matches: 2
New Zealand won: 1
South Africa won: 1 
No result: 0
 
New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in ODI World Cups
 
The Proteas are behind in terms of head to head stats in ODI WC against the Kiwis as they only have 3 wins compared to New Zealand's 6 in the 9 matches they have played against each other. However, the most recent ODI match between the two sides was during the ODI World Cup 2023 which went in the favour of South Africa.
 
Total matches: 9
New Zealand won: 6
South Africa won: 3 
No result: 0
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2nd semi-final live telecast and live streaming details

 
When will the 2nd semi-final of Champions Trophy be played?
 
The Champions Trophy 2nd semi-final will be played on March 5 at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.
 
Which teams will play the 2nd semi-final of the Champions Trophy?
 
The 2nd semi-final of the Champions Trophy will be played between New Zealand and South Africa.
 
When will the live toss of the 2nd semi-final of the Champions Trophy take place on March 5?
 
The live toss of the NZ vs SA 2nd semi-final in the Champions Trophy will take place at 2 PM iST.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2nd semi-final be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2nd semi-final between NZ and SA will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2nd semi-final be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2nd semi-final between NZ vs SA will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan fans lose interest in Champions Trophy after team's early exit

Champions Trophy: Matt Henry takes fifer against India, registers big feat

Virat Kohli's fighting spirit and passion make him a great: Viv Richards

South Africa, Australia prepare for Champions Trophy semifinals in Dubai

Champions Trophy, IND-NZ Playing 11: Mohd Shami starts against the Kiwis

Topics :ICC Champions TrophyNew Zealand cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story