Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy: Pakistan's road ahead - why wins vs IND, BAN are crucial

Champions Trophy: Pakistan's road ahead - why wins vs IND, BAN are crucial

Pakistan have two matches left in the group stage against India and Bangladesh on February 23 and 27, respectively, and they need to win both games if they wish to qualify for the semifinals

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan cricket team

Aditya Kaushik New Zealand
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The defending champions, Pakistan, started their ICC Champions Trophy campaign with a massive 60-run loss against New Zealand on Wednesday. While many may wonder how much damage a single loss can cause in a tournament, the reality is that the short format of the Champions Trophy puts teams in danger of elimination even after just one defeat. The hosts are already feeling the heat of that. Pakistan have two matches left in the group stage against India and Bangladesh on February 23 and 27, respectively, and they need to win both games if they wish to qualify for the semifinals. 
 
 

Pakistan semifinal qualification scenarios

  But how does the qualification scenario now work for Pakistan in their remaining games? Let’s take a look.
 
Win against both India and Bangladesh 
If the Mohammad Rizwan-led side manage to beat both India and Bangladesh in their next two matches, they will end up with four points from three games. This means that if New Zealand also win their remaining games, Pakistan and New Zealand will qualify for the semifinals. But if New Zealand lose any of their next two games, it will come down to net run rate (NRR), and the two teams with the best NRR will qualify for the final four. 

Also Read

PAK vs NZ

Champions Trophy: We played it like a normal match, says Rizwan after loss

Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin

Champions Trophy: Ashwin hails the Indian squad as champion material

Champions Trophy

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2017 final: Relive what happened in London?

ICC Champions Trophy Final, India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy: Just reaching final no longer a success, says Chopra

Champions Trophy: Pakistan full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

Champions Trophy: Pakistan full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

 
Loss against India and win against Bangladesh 
If Pakistan lose their next game to India, they will have to hope that Bangladesh beat New Zealand; otherwise, the defending champions will be eliminated even before playing their last match against Bangladesh. But if New Zealand lose their next game to Bangladesh, Pakistan will then have to rely on India to beat New Zealand in their last game to book their place in the semifinals. This scenario will only apply if Bangladesh beat India on Thursday; otherwise, India, with two wins, will qualify for the semis.
 
Win vs India and loss against Bangladesh 
If Pakistan beat India but lose to Bangladesh, they will once again have to rely on New Zealand to win their games, as that will force a three-way tie between India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. However, this will only be the case if India beat Bangladesh on Thursday; if not, Bangladesh, with two wins, will book their place in the next stage.
 
Loss against both India and Bangladesh 
If Pakistan lose both their games to India and Bangladesh, their journey in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will end in the group stage.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here

More From This Section

Shubman Gill

There is a reason why Shubman Gill has been made vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

Nahid Rana

I would rather focus on my rhythm and execution than speed: Nahid Rana

Rohit Sharma

You tried to break my legs: Rohit hails PAK-born bowler after net session

Virat Kohli

Virat will score heavily and he's going to start from here: Robin Uthappa

Rohit Sharma

India are the favourites to win Champions Trophy, believe Morgan and Watson

Topics : India vs Pakistan Pakistan vs New Zealand Pakistan cricket team Bangladesh cricket team New Zealand cricket team India cricket team ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPakistan vs New Zealand LIVERekha Gupta Delhi New CMDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon