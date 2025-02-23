Champions Trophy: Can Rohit, Kohli continue to dominate against Pakistan?

All eyes will be on India's captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli as they gear up for their highly anticipated clash against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Check India vs Pakistan live score, match updates and full scorecard here | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Both Sharma and Kohli have delivered numerous standout performances against Pakistan in the past, further cementing their status as two of the greatest cricketers of all time.

The India-Pakistan encounter is always charged with energy, and Sunday's game holds even more significance. While Pakistan is fighting to keep their hopes alive in the tournament, India aims to secure a spot in the semifinals with a win.

This match also offers India a chance to avenge their loss to Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where Virat Kohli’s men were unable to claim the prestigious ICC trophy.

Historically, Pakistan holds a 3-2 advantage over India in Champions Trophy encounters, with the 180-run victory in the 2017 final still fresh in everyone’s memory. This adds an extra layer of excitement to the game, as both nations have a lot at stake.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK: Babar missing during Naqvi's pep talk to Pakistan cricket team The contributions of Rohit and Virat will be crucial for India’s chances. Fans will be hoping that the 'Hitman' delivers a commanding century rather than his usual string of 40s and 50s, while Kohli is eager to regain his touch and overcome his struggles against leg-spin and deliveries that move across the fourth and fifth stumps, often causing his technically sound shots to falter.

Also Read: Watch India vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming Both players have an exceptional record against Pakistan: Rohit Sharma has scored 873 runs in 19 ODIs against Pakistan, averaging 51.35 with two centuries and eight fifties, his best score being 140 in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has accumulated 678 runs in 16 ODIs against Pakistan at an average of 52.15, with three centuries and two fifties, including a remarkable 183 in the 2012 Asia Cup.

Also Read

Looking at their recent performances, Rohit seems to be in good form, having scored 86 (World Cup 2023), 56 (Asia Cup 2023), 11 (Asia Cup 2023), 140 (World Cup 2019), and 111* (Asia Cup 2018). Virat, however, has been struggling for runs, with his last five scores against Pakistan being 16 (World Cup 2023), 122* (Asia Cup 2023), 4 (Asia Cup 2023), 77 (World Cup 2019), and 5 (2017 Champions Trophy final). Despite this, Kohli has often regained his form against Pakistan and will be eager to do so once again.

Top Performances by Rohit and Virat Against Pakistan:

From their debuts in the late 2000s, both players have delivered whenever India faced Pakistan. If one doesn't score, the other usually steps up. Here are some of their most memorable knocks:

Virat's 183 in the 2012 Asia Cup: This innings solidified Kohli's reputation as a master chaser. With India chasing 330 against Pakistan’s formidable bowlers, Kohli's 183 off 148 balls, including 22 fours and a six, helped India reach the target, even with India at 0/1 early on.

Rohit's 140 in the 2019 World Cup: Rohit's classy knock almost turned into a double century. Scoring 140 off 113 balls, with 14 fours and 3 sixes, Rohit was a key player in India’s total of 336/5, which helped them seal a commanding victory over Pakistan.

Virat's 107 in the 2015 World Cup: This knock marked Virat’s rise to prominence, as he scored 107 off 126 balls, leading India to 300/7 against Pakistan and securing a 76-run victory.

Rohit's 91 in the 2017 Champions Trophy: Rohit’s elegant 91 off 119 balls, including 7 fours and 2 sixes, set the tone for India’s title defence in the Champions Trophy, as his partnership with Shikhar Dhawan helped India post a total of 319/3.