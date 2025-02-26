Champions Trophy, AFG vs ENG Playing 11: What will be both teams' XI today?

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025, ENG vs AFG: Pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats England faces a must-win situation against Afghanistan in their crucial Group B Champions Trophy match on Wednesday to stay in contention for the tournament. A loss for either team could spell elimination, with South Africa and Australia already earning points.

Once dominant in limited-overs cricket, England’s strength has weakened. In their opening match against Australia, they failed to defend a strong total of 350+ runs, highlighting their defensive vulnerabilities. Although England posted an impressive total, it came against an Australian team missing key fast bowlers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Additionally, England's bowling struggled against an Australian side, which do not had the likes of Mitchell Marsh and retired Marcus Stoinis.

To stay alive in the tournament, England must improve their performance in both batting and bowling. Afghanistan's dangerous spin trio, consisting of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammad Nabi, presents a major challenge, especially given England's recent struggles against spin bowling.

England's playing 11 prediction vs Afghanistan for Champions Trophy 2025

Confirmed names

Against Australia, Carse endured a brutal outing, his seven overs being plundered at nearly ten runs per over. Now, his tournament dream has come to a premature end, leaving England scrambling for a replacement. While England would think about making changes after the disappointing loss against Australia in the opener, the likes of centurion Ben Duckett and experienced batters like Joe Root would be expected to start the game on the day. In the bowling department, one bowling change is confirmed since Carse has been ruled out of the tournament.

Jamie Overton: The Natural Successor?

In the wake of Carse’s exit, Jamie Overton stands as the frontrunner to fill the void. A like-for-like option with raw pace and lower-order power-hitting, Overton could be the ideal fit for England’s setup. If Lahore’s pitches continue to play as true as they did in the opening game, England might finally witness Overton fulfilling the promise his explosive batting has long hinted at but seldom delivered.

England’s predicted playing 11:

England Playing 11 (Probable): Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Confirmed names

Afghanistan’s captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, has dropped a strong hint—despite their setback against South Africa, his side might stick with the same XI in Lahore. The reasoning? A well-aimed yet uncontroversial observation: "The England team struggles a bit against spinners." The Afghanistan cricket team would be counting on their bowling attack to do the trick for them this time as well with the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohd Nabi, among others likely to feature for the side in their do-or-die match.

England’s Trial by Spin: A 30-Over Ordeal Awaits

While England can breathe a sigh of relief at avoiding a reunion with their World Cup nemesis, Mujeeb Ur Rahman—who remains sidelined due to injury—the challenge ahead remains formidable. With Afghanistan banking on spin supremacy, England's ability to counter the turning ball could well decide their fate in Lahore. If Shahidi's words hold true, England will have to endure a relentless trial against Afghanistan's elite spin trio—Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad. The three-pronged attack promises 30 overs of some of the most skillful and diverse slow bowling in subcontinental conditions.

Afghanistan’s predicted playing 11:

Afghanistan Playing 11 (Probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi