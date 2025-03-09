Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs NZ final live?

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs NZ final live?

JioHotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand on their app and website.

India vs New Zealand final live streaming today and current key match updates

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India vs New Zealand final live streaming today and current key match updates

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against India at the Dubai International Stadium today (March 9).  Playing 11 of both the teams for Champions Trophy 2025 final today   
New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith 
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ FINAL PLAYING 11 | IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE SCORE | IND vs NZ FINAL DUBAI PITCH REPORT
 
 
Team News
 
India

The Men in Blue have luckily been untouched by any injuries in the tournament and have been able to stay consistent with their selections in matches. The addition of spinner Varun Chakaravarthy against New Zealand in their final group game turned out to be a good choice, with the spinner taking a five wicket haul against the Kiwis on the day. 
 
New Zealand
 
The Kiiwis have also been consistent with their team selection in the recent times with a plethora of talent across the eleven. New Zealand's spin attack will be one look out for if the pitch offers turn on the final day. Pacer matt henry appeared to have injured his shoulder while taking a catch during their semi-final match against South Africa and could be a doubt for the final showdown. Skipper Santner had said that the pacer was sore on the day but only time will tell about his availability. 
 
Henry took a fifer against India in their group game and could prove to be a big miss if he is ruled out.
 
Head-to-Head and Tournament History
 
India and New Zealand have clashed 119 times in ODI cricket. India has won 61 of these encounters, while New Zealand has emerged victorious in 50. Seven matches have ended without a result, and one match resulted in a tie. The rivalry between the two teams has seen thrilling moments, with both sides enjoying success over the years, making it one of the most competitive matchups in ODI cricket history.
 
Their most recent meeting before the group game was in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semis where India emerged victorious at the Wankhede Stadium.
 
Total matches: 119
India won: 61
New Zealand won: 50
No Result: 7
Tie: 1
 

Details of India vs New Zealand final live streaming during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

 
When will the match between India and New Zealand final take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
 
The match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final is scheduled to take place on March 9 (Sunday)
 
What is the venue for the India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
 
The match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final will be held at the Dubai International cricket stadium on March 9.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 9?
 
The toss for the match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final will take place at 2 pm IST.
 
When will the match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on March 9?
 
The match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final will start at 2:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match between India and New Zealand.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand on their app and website.
 
Global broadcast guide for India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final match in Dubai 
Country Online Streaming TV Broadcast
India JioHotstar JioStar (Star & Network 18)
Pakistan Myco, Tamasha app PTV, Ten Sports
UAE & MENA STARZPLAY CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
United Kingdom Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
United States & Canada Willow by Cricbuzz app Willow TV
Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean app ESPN Caribbean
Australia Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option) Prime Video
New Zealand NOW, Sky Go apps Sky Sport NZ
South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport app SuperSport
Bangladesh Toffee app Nagorik TV, T Sports
Afghanistan No official streaming option ATN
Sri Lanka Sirasa Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear
 

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy India vs New Zealand India cricket team New Zealand cricket team

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

