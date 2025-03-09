IND vs NZ: How India and New Zealand have fared in ICC knockout matches

New Zealand has handed India several painful losses in key tournaments, and they’ll be looking to repeat that in the final. However, India’s recent victory over New Zealand in the last match and their stronger team on paper make them the likely winners. But with New Zealand’s knack for comebacks, the result is never guaranteed. ALSO READ: Champions Trophy final: IND vs NZ playing 11, live match time, streaming India and New Zealand will clash in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today, with both teams being among the best in the tournament. India is the favorite to lift the title, but New Zealand has always been a formidable opponent, especially in ICC knockout matches. Historically, India has often gone into matches against New Zealand as the favorite, only to fall short.New Zealand has handed India several painful losses in key tournaments, and they’ll be looking to repeat that in the final. However, India’s recent victory over New Zealand in the last match and their stronger team on paper make them the likely winners. But with New Zealand’s knack for comebacks, the result is never guaranteed.

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head in ICC knockouts

Looking at the head-to-head in ICC knockout matches, India’s record against New Zealand is not great. The teams have faced off in four ICC knockout games, with New Zealand emerging victorious in three of them. One of their wins came in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, where they defeated India to clinch the title. Another came in the 2019 World Cup semifinal, which broke the hearts of millions of Indian fans. New Zealand also triumphed over India in the 2021 World Test Championship final. India’s only win came in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal.

Total Matches: 4

India won: 1

New Zealand won: 3