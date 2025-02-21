Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Champions Trophy: Group B schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

Check Champions Trophy 2025 Group B full schedule, squads, match timings, live telecast and streaming details here

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B schedule
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 8:34 PM IST
Group B of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 features a competitive lineup with Australia, Afghanistan, England, and South Africa vying for a spot in the semi-finals. The top two teams from the group will advance to the knockout stage, making every match crucial.
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Teams in Group B
  • Australia
  • Afghanistan
  • England
  • South Africa
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full schedule of Group B 
Date Match Venue Time (lST)
Feb 21, Fri Afghanistan vs South Africa National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM
Feb 22, Sat Australia vs England Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM
Feb 25, Tue Australia vs South Africa Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM
Feb 26, Wed Afghanistan vs England Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM
Feb 28, Fri Afghanistan vs Australia Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM
Mar 01, Sat South Africa vs England National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full squads of Group B teams 
Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table and team rankings here
 
England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.
 
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Group B: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the matches of Group B begin in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? 
The Group B action in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on Friday, February 21, with the match between South Africa and Afghanistan.
 
What time will the toss take place for Group B matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? 
The toss for Group B matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 PM IST.
 
What time will the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches of Group B begin? 
The Group B matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin at 2:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B matches in India? 
The live telecast of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B matches in India? 
The live streaming of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

