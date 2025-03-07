Legend has it that when Jeff Thomson started his run-up, both fans and opponents would chant 'Thommo! Thommo!' in awe and fear of the thunderous deliveries he was known to unleash. Thomson, often considered one of the fastest bowlers in the history of the game, commanded a level of respect and excitement that was unparalleled.

Fast forward to the present, and Varun Chakaravarthy might just be on the verge of invoking a similar kind of anticipation, particularly among New Zealand fans. Though not a fast bowler like Thomson, Chakaravarthy has become a fearsome figure in this year's Champions Trophy with his unique mystery deliveries. His variations—be it the wrong'un, carrom ball, or top-spinner—have left many a batter scratching their head. It wouldn’t be surprising if fans start chanting 'Varun! Varun!' as he steps onto the field in the upcoming final.

ALSO READ: WPL 2025 GG vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium NZ coach aware of Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of Champions Trophy final What makes Chakaravarthy’s story even more impressive is that he’s relatively new to the international scene, having played just three ODIs and 21 matches overall for India. Despite his limited exposure, he has made waves with his performances, particularly in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. His performance in the last encounter between the two teams—taking 5 wickets for 42 runs—has left the New Zealand camp bracing for his impact.

"Certainly, we expect him to play, especially after his performance against us last time," said New Zealand’s coach Gary Stead. "We'll be strategizing accordingly around his deliveries and how to handle him." Chakaravarthy’s ability to turn the ball both ways and bowl accurate deliveries that hold their line has surely given the Kiwis a lot to think about.

Chakaravarthy’s inclusion in India’s XI came late, just for the third group match against New Zealand, after both teams had already secured semifinal spots. But his immediate impact with the ball, which included turning the game around for India and defending a modest total of 249, proved just how valuable he is to the Indian team.

"He's definitely a class bowler. He showed his skills against us in the last game, and he’s a big threat for the final," Stead acknowledged. "We’ll have specific plans to counter him and look for opportunities to score runs." Stead also mentioned that the New Zealand batters would be analyzing Chakaravarthy's delivery cues, particularly under the right lighting conditions, to handle his variations effectively.

Given the nature of the pitch, which played differently in the semifinal against Australia, the Kiwis might choose to bat first if given the opportunity. "All our batsmen will have individual plans to deal with him," Stead added, emphasizing the importance of adaptability, communication, and a little bit of bravery when facing the Indian spinners, particularly Chakaravarthy.

In the semifinal against Australia, Chakaravarthy finished with 2 wickets for 49 runs, including the important scalp of Travis Head in his very first over, when Head tried to attack him aggressively. With the final looming, Chakaravarthy’s presence has certainly given the New Zealand team plenty to think about.

India's decision to back an extra spinner in place of a specialist batter, like Yashasvi Jaiswal, shows the selectors' confidence in Chakaravarthy’s abilities. So far, he’s been more than able to live up to that trust, justifying the belief in his talent and providing a major asset for India as they gear up for the final showdown.