WPL 2025 GG vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

The 17th T20 match of the Women’s Premier League 2025 between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women is expected to be an exciting clash, as both teams strive to strengthen their positions in the competition. Delhi Capitals Women have been in excellent form, topping the table with five wins from seven games, while Gujarat Giants Women have gained momentum with two consecutive wins. With playoff spots up for grabs, this match is set to deliver intense and thrilling cricket.
Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for GG vs DC WPL 2025 match
So far only two matches have been played on the venue in WPL 2025 with Gujarat scoring 186 in the first game. However, the rest of the sides haven't managed to get a big score on the night as UP only managed to get 150 in their 20 overs against Mumbai. The venue has proven to be conducive to high scores, with Beth Mooney having scored a century in the first tie. Due to the heavy dew, the ball is expected to come onto the bat smoothly, providing a favorable environment for the batters to excel.
Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Women’s T20 records
The highest total in Women’s T20Is at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is 159/4, set by South Africa Women against India Women on March 21, 2021, a match they won. India Women posted 158/4 in that game but were defeated. The previous day, on March 20, 2021, South Africa Women scored 133/2, securing a victory over India Women, who could only manage 130/6. Other significant performances include India’s 114/1 in 11 overs on March 23, 2021, which led to a win, while South Africa’s 112/7 in the same match ended in a loss.
|Ekana Cricket Stadium Highest total in Women’s T20Is
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|SA Women
|159/4
|20
|7.95
|2
|v India Women
|Lucknow
|won
|21/03/21
|India Women
|158/4
|20
|7.9
|1
|v SA Women
|Lucknow
|lost
|21/03/21
|SA Women
|133/2
|19.1
|6.93
|2
|v India Women
|Lucknow
|won
|20/03/21
|India Women
|130/6
|20
|6.5
|1
|v SA Women
|Lucknow
|lost
|20/03/21
|India Women
|114/1
|11
|10.36
|2
|v SA Women
|Lucknow
|won
|23/03/21
|SA Women
|112/7
|20
|5.6
|1
|v India Women
|Lucknow
|lost
|23/03/21