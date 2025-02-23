Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Champions Trophy IND vs PAK: Will India chase down 242-run target in Dubai?

Pakistan's bowlers-particularly the pacers - must capitalise on the unique dual characteristics of the Dubai wicket.

India cricket team
India cricket team
Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
With India needing 242 runs to secure a win, Pakistan now have a real opportunity to defeat their rivals and keep their hopes alive for a berth in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals.
 
Exploiting the Dubai Wicket 
Pakistan’s bowlers – particularly the pacers – must capitalise on the unique dual characteristics of the Dubai wicket. To chalk out a win, the nation’s new-ball specialists, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, must strike early. Shaheen’s previous dismissal of Rohit underscores how pivotal his wicket remains for Pakistan’s chances.  Check India vs Pakistan live score, match updates and full scorecard here | ICC Champions Trophy 2025
 
India’s Attack Mode
  Captain Rohit is expected to emerge all guns blazing, intent on launching an aggressive assault from the word go.
 
Pitch Report: Post-Pakistan Innings

  The Dubai pitch has revealed a two-paced nature, offering both pace and notable sideways movement, with a hint of turn. For Pakistan, the key lies in getting their pacers firing early. Conversely, India are likely to see Rohit spearhead a determined attack.   
Pakistan Inning
241-10 (49.4 ov) CRR:4.85
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Imam ul Haq runout (A Patel) 10 26 0 0 38.46
Babar Azam c KL Rahul b H Pandya 23 26 5 0 88.46
Saud Shakeel c A Patel b H Pandya 62 76 5 0 81.58
Mohammad Rizwan (WK/C) b A Patel 46 77 3 0 59.74
Agha Salman c R Jadeja b K Yadav 19 24 0 0 79.17
Tayyab Tahir b R Jadeja 4 6 0 0 66.67
Khushdil Shah c V Kohli b H Rana 38 39 0 2 97.44
Shaheen Afridi lbw b K Yadav 0 1 0 0 0
Naseem Shah c V Kohli b K Yadav 14 16 1 0 87.5
Haris Rauf runout (KL Rahul / A Patel) 8 7 0 1 114.29
Abrar Ahmed Not out 0 0 0 0 0
Extras 17 (b 0, Ib 8, w 9, nb 0, p 0)
Total 241 (10 wkts, 49.4 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Mohammed Shami 8 0 43 0 0 5.38
Harshit Rana 7.4 0 30 1 0 3.91
Hardik Pandya 8 0 31 2 0 3.88
Axar Patel 10 0 49 1 0 4.9
Kuldeep Yadav 9 0 40 3 0 4.44
Ravindra Jadeja 7 0 40 1 0 5.71
 
    Watch: Pakistan's fall of wickets      Pakistan innings report
 
 Pakistan clawed together a competitive total of 241 in the face of a devastatingly precise Indian bowling attack. The innings was punctuated by a sublime fifty from Saud Shakeel and a brief, yet impactful, cameo by Khushdil Shah.
 
A Beacon Amid Early Woes
  Pakistan’s batting was thrown into disarray with the early dismissals of Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq, leaving the side teetering on the brink. However, Shakeel’s polished 62 off 76 balls, featuring five well-timed boundaries, combined with skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s composed 46 to forge a crucial 104-run partnership for the third wicket. Their steady partnership provided a glimmer of hope in an otherwise challenging situation.
 
Indian Bowlers: Masters of Precision 
The Indian bowlers were in imperious form, with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav emerging as the star of the day by claiming three for 40. As the pitch began to slow in the middle overs, the batsmen found it increasingly labourious to string together runs. There was a dramatic stretch where both Rizwan and Shakeel struggled to breach the boundary for 55 consecutive deliveries, underscoring the relentless pressure imposed by India.
 
Moments of Brilliance and Breakdown
  The match’s momentum was further disrupted by tactical missteps. Babar Azam, who had earlier dazzled with his trademark cover drives off Harshit Rana and Hardik Pandya, fell victim to his own aggression when a full-throttle shot misjudged the pace and found KL Rahul’s vigilant gloves. Soon after, a dubious single attempt saw Imam-ul-Haq depart, intensifying the pressure on Pakistan’s batting line-up. At one juncture, standing at 47 for two, the side appeared poised to rebuild their innings, only for Rizwan’s adventurous run against Axar Patel to prove costly.
 
Tension Beyond the Boundary 
Adding to the unfolding drama were concerns from the Indian camp, where veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and captain Rohit Sharma had to temporarily leave the field—Shami to tend to a shin injury and Sharma battling discomfort from the sweltering heat. Their return, however, reassured India and further bolstered their resolve to tighten the noose around Pakistan’s innings.
 
The Final Downward Spiral
  After ambitiously steering Pakistan to 151 for two in the 34th over, the momentum took a drastic turn. Rizwan’s loss of balance against Axar Patel set off a chain reaction, as Shakeel’s valiant pull shot was elegantly caught in the deep. The subsequent collapse saw Salman Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah succumb to Kuldeep’s crafty spin, sealing Pakistan’s fate. Amidst this chaos, Khushdil Shah’s late flourish, which included the innings’ first six, ensured that the total of 241 remained a testament to Pakistan’s fighting spirit.
 
Topics :India vs PakistanIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamICC Champions TrophyChampions Trophy

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

