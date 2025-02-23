IND vs PAK: Injury scare for India? Mohd Shami in pain after his third over

Indian pacer Mohd Shami gave all Indian fans a scare as he felt a niggle in right leg after just his third over against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

Thankfully, the ankle which had troubled Shmai earlier isn't the issue at the moment as the physios were focused around Shami's shin and calf area. Unwanted record for Shami The right arm pacer has returned from a long injury spell and would hate to see him sit out the next matches with another injury. While he did receive some treatment on the field by the physios, it is not yet confirmed whether he will be able to bowl more overs or not. Shami, opening the bowling attack, bowled an 11-ball over to Imam-ul-Haq, giving away six runs. Five of those runs came from wides, as Shami struggled to find his rhythm and control his swing.

With this, Shami became the third Indian cricketer to bowl an 11-ball over in ODIs, joining the ranks of Zaheer Khan and Irfan Pathan. Zaheer Khan has also bowled six overs consisting of 10 balls in his career.

Additionally, Shami's over marked the third-longest in ICC Champions Trophy history. The record for the longest overs in the competition is held by Bangladesh's Hassibul Hossain and Zimbabwe's Tinashe Panyangara, who both bowled 13-ball overs. Shami returns to bowl vs PAK The 12th over of the match saw Shami return to the attack as the fans felt a sigh of relief as well. His pace didn't seem to have any effect after the niggle as the pacer will look forward to get wickets now against an arch-rival.