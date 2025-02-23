Champions Trophy 2025: BAN vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

The in-form New Zealand are set to take on Bangladesh in what could be one of the most high stakes matches of Group A in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Monday, February 24, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. So far, New Zealand and India have won one match each, meaning that if India secure another win against Pakistan on Sunday and New Zealand continue their winning streak in Pakistan against Bangladesh, fans will have their two semifinalists of Group A, with all four teams in the group having a match to spare.

New Zealand have defeated Bangladesh in every 50-over ICC event match they have played (5 in the ODI World Cup and 1 in the Champions Trophy) and will aim to repeat their performance once again on Monday. However, Bangladesh’s performance against India, despite the loss, was hailed by many as they did not make it easy for the players and forced them to earn the win.

Keeping all that in mind, fans can expect some high-voltage drama in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Playing 11 Prediction

Bangladesh Playing 11 probables: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand Playing 11 probables: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head in ODIs

Matches Played: 45

Bangladesh Wins: 11

New Zealand Wins: 33

No Results: 1

Tied: 0

Squads of Both Teams

Bangladesh Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh vs New Zealand Playing 11, NZ vs BAN Live Streaming and Telecast

When will Bangladesh vs New Zealand match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

NZ vs BAN match in Champions Trophy will take place on February 24, 2025.

What is the venue of the NZ vs BAN Champions Trophy match?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand match in Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

At what time will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

NZ vs BAN live toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

What is the live match timing of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand match in Champions Trophy 2025?

In the Champions Trophy, the NZ vs BAN match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Bangladesh vs New Zealand match at Champions Trophy 2025?

Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the NZ vs BAN match in India with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will live telecast it with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand match?

JioHotstar will live stream the NZ vs BAN match during the Champions Trophy 2025.