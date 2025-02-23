India vs Pakistan: Greatest rivalry results in ICC Champions Trophy history

Check India vs Pakistan live score, match updates and full scorecard here | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 The greatest rivalry in cricket between India and Pakistan took centre stage at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy today, as the two sides are engaged in an epic clashe at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Despite already having its significance as an India vs Pakistan game, this match is also be a rematch of the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where Pakistan defeated the then defending champions India to wear the white blazers for the first time ever. Now, while the two titans of international cricket collides in high stake Group A match in 2025 Champions Trophy, let us take a look at their past encounters in the tournament and how they unfolded.

2004 Champions Trophy: the first meeting

The first time India and Pakistan played against each other in the Champions Trophy was back in 2004, in a Group C match. Pakistan won the toss and invited India to bat first, but despite Rahul Dravid’s 67, the men in blue were all out for 200, giving Pakistan a modest target to chase. They did so with three wickets and four balls to spare, helped by Md Yousuf’s unbeaten 81.

2009 Champions Trophy: Pakistan extend the lead

The two sides faced off again in the 2009 Champions Trophy, where Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. They put up a huge score of 302 for 9 on the board, powered by Shoaib Malik's 128, before they bundled out the entire Indian team for 248 to win the match by 54 runs and extend their head-to-head lead over the arch-rivals to 2-0.

2013 Champions Trophy: India get one over

India finally got their revenge against Pakistan in the 2013 Champions Trophy, when they beat them by 8 wickets in a rain-affected match. Batting first, Pakistan were all out for 169, before rain revised the target for India to 102 in 22 overs, which they easily chased down with the help of Shikhar Dhawan’s 48-run innings.

2017 Champions Trophy: The double trouble

India and Pakistan faced each other twice in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. In the first match, a group-stage encounter, India scored 319 runs while batting first before bowling Pakistan out for just 169, winning the match by 124 runs.

However, Pakistan had the final say in the next game, which was the final of the tournament. They first scored 338 runs while batting first before their bowlers wreaked havoc on the Indian batting line-up, bundling them out for just 158 to win the match by 180 runs and become champions for the first time ever.

India vs Pakistan in ICC tournaments (overall)

While Pakistan enjoy a 3-2 lead over India in the ICC Champions Trophy, the story of their rivalry is quite different when it comes to the World Cups. The two sides have met eight times so far in the 50-over World Cup, with India emerging victorious on all eight occasions. Similarly, India vs Pakistan has been a fixture in the 20-over World Cup eight times, with India securing wins on seven occasions. Pakistan’s only win over India in an ICC event besides the Champions Trophy came during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, where they won by 10 wickets.

India vs Pakistan: head-to-head records in ICC tournaments