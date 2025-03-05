Champions Trophy: Rachin Ravindra scores 5th ODI ton against South Africa
The young opener has been phenomenal for the Kiwis in ICC tournaments over the years, scoring 3 hundred in his ODI World Cup debut in 2023 and now completing his 2nd ton in another big ICC event.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Rachin Ravindra completes his 2nd century in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against South Africa in the semi-finals of the marquee tournament at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. He completed his hundred within 93 deliveries which featured some big shots all across the ground on a day where a big total is needed by the Kiwis.
The young opener has been phenomenal for the Kiwis in ICC tournaments over the years, scoring 3 hundred in his ODI World Cup debut in 2023 and now completing his 2nd ton in another big ICC event. His knock was well supported by Kane Williamson who stitched a 164-run stand with him against The Proteas. He eventually was dismissed at 108 as Rabada picked his wicket in the 34th over with the Kiwi opener caught behind by Klaasen.