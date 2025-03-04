Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs AUS semis live?

Check India vs Australia semifinal live score updates here As Rohit Sharma's fortune continued to betray him at the toss, Australia captain Steve Smith elected to bat first at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai today.

Australia (Playing XI): Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy. Most consecutive tosses lost by a captain in ODIs 12 - Brian Lara (West Indies, October 1998 to May 1999)

11 - Peter Borren (Netherlands, March 2011 to August 2013)

11*- Rohit Sharma (India, November 2023 to March 2025) Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Knockout matches in ICC tournaments are known for their high drama, and this encounter promises nothing less. India will have 2023 fresh in their minds, recalling their painful loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final. The recent Border-Gavaskar series in Australia adds another layer to the competitive fire.

While India has dominated in Dubai, their opponents are known for stepping up in the biggest moments, regardless of personnel. Even without some key players, Australia remains a force to be reckoned with in knockout matches.

Recent form: contrasting journeys

India: The Men in Blue have been flawless so far, wrapping up the group stage with three wins in Dubai. Their commanding victory over New Zealand reinforced their familiarity with the conditions, where their spin attack has been a major weapon.

Australia: The Aussies have had a stop-start campaign, with two of their three games impacted by rain. However, their performances, including a strong win over England and a dominant display against Afghanistan before rain intervened, highlight their ability to rise to the occasion.

Players in focus

India: Kuldeep Yadav – The left-arm wrist-spinner has been a key weapon in India’s bowling arsenal, picking up multiple wickets in two of three group-stage games. His 3/40 against Pakistan helped dismantle their middle order, and India will rely on him to stifle Australia’s batting in the middle overs.

Australia: Adam Zampa – Australia’s spin attack will be under scrutiny, and Zampa will be central to their success. The 32-year-old leg-spinner has struggled for consistency in the tournament but will need to deliver in Dubai’s conditions, especially if Australia opt for a pace-heavy attack.

Details of India vs Australia semifinal live streaming during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

When will the match between India and Australia semifinal take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The match between India and Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 first semifinal is scheduled to take place on March 4 (Tuesday)?

What is the venue for the India vs Australia match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The match between India and Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 first semifinal will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 4.

What time will the toss take place for the India vs Australia match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 4?

The toss for the match between India and Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 first semifinal will take place at 2 pm IST.

When will the match between India and Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on March 4?

The match between India and Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal will start at 2:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal 1 between India and Australia in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Australia.

Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Australia in India?

Global broadcast guide for India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match in Dubai Country Online Streaming TV Broadcast India JioHotstar JioStar (Star & Network 18) Pakistan Myco, Tamasha app PTV, Ten Sports UAE & MENA STARZPLAY CricLife Max, CricLife Max2 United Kingdom Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action United States & Canada Willow by Cricbuzz app Willow TV Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean app ESPN Caribbean Australia Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option) Prime Video New Zealand NOW, Sky Go apps Sky Sport NZ South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport app SuperSport Bangladesh Toffee app Nagorik TV, T Sports Afghanistan No official streaming option ATN Sri Lanka Sirasa Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear JioHotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Australia on their app and website.