Champions Trophy: South Africa aware of 'experienced' AFG bowling attack

As South Africa open their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against a skillful Afghanistan side in Karachi, their skipper Temba Bavuma talked about his side's prospects and preparations ahead of the marquee tournament. South Africa have already spent some time in Pakistan, playing the ODI tri-series before the tournament begins in order to adjust to the conditions.

Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here Speaking about the same Bavuma said "I think in terms of the conditions here, we've had a nice look at what to expect. Probably batter-friendly wickets and I think quite a nice challenge for the bowlers. Our challenge as a bowling unit is to be one of the more disciplined and precise bowling units. I guess always look for opportunities to take wickets. From a batting point of view, scoreboard pressure is a big thing. Guys getting in, making sure they go get big so we can challenge for those 330 – 340 - 350 type of scores. So yeah, I think with all of that it should be exciting.

We've got a proper opening game against Afghanistan who are super, super competitive, especially in these types of conditions. So, the challenge that they'll bring from a slow bowling point of view, their spinners, and their bowlers, and also their swing bowlers, their seamers, that's really going to ask certain questions of us. But yeah, we're all looking forward to the proper start of the tournament."

Bavuma was asked to rate their opponents Afghanistan who will be making their debut in the Champions Trophy this year. The SA skipper did rate them highly and feels that the squad consists of plenty of experienced players and will pose a challenge against the Proteas for sure.

"Yeah, highly competitive team, Afghanistan. I think they've got a lot of experience within their team. So, guys who have that international pedigree at least from a skill point of view. Like you said, we played against them mid to late last year and they were victorious, so they won't be short of any type of confidence coming into the game tomorrow. " Bavuma said.

We've also had a good look at them – I think probably a similar team that we played against in Sharjah that will be coming again. So, I guess we kind of know what to expect. So, you know, in terms of our preparation, we've ticked the boxes that we feel that we need to tick, but I think most importantly we'll have to come out and bring out our A-game. Wicket? I haven't had a look at the wicket, but from what I hear from the coach, it looks a fresh wicket not as dry as the other wickets that we that we've seen so maybe a little bit more assistance for the seam bowlers but I think Karachi is generally a good wicket for the batters." He added.