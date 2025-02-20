IND vs BAN: Hridoy-Jaker record stand saves the day for Bangladesh in Dubai

Highest partnership for 6th wicket or below in Champions Trophy

152* Towhid Hridoy & Jaker Ali vs Ind Dubai 2025

131 Justin Kemp & Mark Boucher vs Pak Mohali 2006

122 Chris Cairns & Chris Harris vs Ind Nairobi 2000

117 Rahul Dravid & Mohd Kaif vs Zim Colombo RPS 2002

Bangladesh batters Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali stood tall against the Indian bowling attack in their Champions Trophy 2025 opener, going on to stitch the country's highest 6th wicket partnership in the marquee event. Their record 152-run partnership on the day was supported by a couple of lucky escapes as well.After the Bangladesh top order got off to the worst possible start with opener Soumya Sarkar and skipper Najmul Shanto getting sent back to the pavilion for a duck in the first 2 overs courtesy of some brilliant bowling by Mohd Shami and Harshit Rana.Wickets at regular intervals saw the Bangla Tigers in search of some inspiration at 35/5 within the powerplay. With India looking right on track to restrict Bangladesh to a low total on day, fortunes took a shift in their opponent's favour and saw two dolly catches being dropped one after the other in a short period.While Rohit dropped a hattrick ball catch in the slips, Hardik Pandya later on dropped Jaker at 21 as well. What followed was a resilient display with the bat by both Hridoy and Jaker who went on to register the highest 6th wicket partnership for Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy.Both batters stood their ground and played mindfully by rotating the strike when needed and releasing pressure by boundaries in between. Rohit and co. would be rueing the missed chances on the day as Bangladesh went on to register a 228-run total in their 50 overs.Hridoy went on to score a century for his country despite of cramping up quite badly in the innings.