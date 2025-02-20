Mohd Shami bags historic fifer against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

It was a memorable return to the big stage for Indian pacer Mohd Shami who made himself available for another ICC event following a long injury hiatus.

Shami's return in the ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh saw him bag a brilliant fifer on the day which also helped him create history for the right arm pacer.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami's battle with injury: A story of pain, doubt, and redemption Shami's fifer took him to 60 wickets for India at the ICC World Cup and Champions Trophy over the years as he surpassed Zaheer Khan to become the bowler with most wickets for India at ICC events.

Most wicket for India in ICC events (WC & CT) Player Wickets Mohd Shami 60 Zaheer Khan 59 Javagal Srinath 47 Ravindra Jadeja 43

Shami's return is nothing short of an inspiration. Ending the ODI World Cup 2023 with the most number of wickets in the tournament, everyone though the injury to his ankle meant that his form and fitness won't be able to get back to his best now. However, after several weeks spent at NCA during his rehabilitation, Shami has once again proven his ability to produce the goods in big stages for his side.

Best figures for India in Champions Trophy Player Figures Opponent Venue Year Ravindra Jadeja 5/36 West Indies The Oval 2013 Mohd Shami 5/53 Bangladesh Dubai 2025 Sachin Tendulkar 4/38 Australia Dhaka 1998 Zaheer Khan 4/45 Zimbabwe Colombo RPS 2002

The fifer also saw him go past 200 wickets for India in ODIs and become the fastest player to do so as well (5126), surpassing Mitchell Starc (5240 balls).