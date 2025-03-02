Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistan fans lose interest in Champions Trophy after team's early exit

Pakistan fans lose interest in Champions Trophy after team's early exit

Pakistani cricket fans have more or less lost interest in the ICC Champions Trophy after the early exit of their team from the competition and the onset of Ramadan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has renovated the National Stadium (pictured) in Karachi, one of the three venues in Pakistan that will host the Champions Trophy | Photo: PCB/X

Press Trust of India Karachi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Pakistani cricket fans have more or less lost interest in the ICC Champions Trophy after the early exit of their team from the competition and the onset of Ramadan.

On Saturday, there were hardly a few thousand people at the National Stadium here for the England-South Africa match, and security personnel posted at the venue heaved a sigh of relief that the tournament was as good as over for them.

"It has been a hard and tense last two weeks for us so we are hugely relieved now. It was also relatively peaceful in the England match," SSP Imran Jamil, deputed at the stadium, said.

 

At least 7000 police personnel, paramilitary rangers and even some military units were on duty in Karachi for the Champions Trophy matches, which started on February 19 in Karachi.

But Jamil said the work to provide state-level security for the teams, officials, media and fans had begun before the commencement of the mega event because of the three-nation tournament involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa in Lahore and Karachi. 

"Now the security personnel can get back to normal duties in Ramadan," he said.

Fariha and Faiza, two sisters who came with a group of college friends on Saturday, said without Pakistan in contention the Champions Trophy was over for them.

"We came today because we had already purchased tickets for the match," Faiza said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that all spectators who brought tickets for different enclosures will get full refunds for the two matches washed out in Rawalpindi.

The bad news is that the fans who paid a premium for hospitality and gallery views will get no refunds.

Three matches in the tournament were rain hit with the last one between Afghanistan and Australia also called off in Lahore due to heavy rain.

Cricket journalist and analyst, Mahmood Riaz, said the Champions Trophy had been a bit of a let down because of the home team's performance.

"We were hosting a big ICC event after so many years and people were excited but the team really let everyone down."  Tauseef Siddiqui, 65, has never missed any international game at the National Stadium.

"Watching Pakistan lose twice to New Zealand in the tri-series final and on 19th March was a huge disappointment for us," he said.

He said he had spent around 60,000 Pakistani rupees for purchasing tickets for himself and his friend for the matches in Karachi.

Experts believe that with Ramadan having started from Sunday, it will be difficult to bring in the crowds even in Lahore for the semi-final.

"Generally people stay at home and attend Taraweeh prayers after breaking fast in the first two weeks of Ramadan and they only start going out after Iftaar, after the first 15-20 days of the holy month," a PCB official said.

The PCB is even working on plans to provide free Iftar boxes for the semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium, just like the Emirates cricket board has done for the matches in Dubai.

"It would be a bummer if there are no sizeable crowds for the semi-final. Not a good advertisement for Pakistan cricket," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

