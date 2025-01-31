MS Dhoni joins Star Sports for new 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is just 19 days away, and excitement around it is growing rapidly. Adding fuel to this anticipation, the official broadcasting partner for the event in India, Star Sports, has partnered with former Indian captain and Champions Trophy winner MS Dhoni for a new campaign titled "Hard Match Do-or-Die." The promotional video starts with a montage of India’s successful run at the 2013 Champions Trophy, followed by Dhoni’s insights on the upcoming event.

MS Dhoni’s new avatar

The campaign features a film starring MS Dhoni, India’s last captain to lift the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy in 2013. Known for his calm demeanour, Dhoni is portrayed in a rare and intense avatar, reflecting the immense pressure and unpredictability of the tournament. His presence in the campaign evokes nostalgia and excitement, reminding fans of India’s past triumphs while emphasising the competitive nature of the upcoming event.

A powerful visual depiction of tournament pressure

The promo film presents Dhoni sitting in a bathtub filled with ice, set against a snowy backdrop, yet visibly sweating—an image designed to symbolise the tension that defines the Champions Trophy. He delivers a strong message about the tournament’s cutthroat format, stating that a single misstep could mean elimination.

Dhoni’s perspective

Reflecting on the significance of the Champions Trophy, Dhoni expressed that the tournament has always been special to him, as it brings together the best teams in high-stakes encounters. He acknowledged that while players handle pressure on the field, the excitement and nerves among fans reach an entirely different level. Dhoni also shared his excitement about watching the competition from a fan’s perspective this time.