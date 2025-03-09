India vs New Zealand final prediction: Who will lift Champions Trophy 2025?

The countdown has ended, and the moment of reckoning has arrived. As cricket fans worldwide gather before their screens, one question eclipses all others—who will lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
The grand finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is set to be a spectacle of nerves and skill, unfolding on a pitch that has already witnessed high-voltage clashes, including the intense India vs Pakistan battle. With conditions favouring spinners and the pressure of a title decider, the stakes could not be higher. The action begins live at 2:30 PM IST on March 9, as two cricketing giants prepare for an epic duel.
|IND vs NZ: Predicted match-winners
|Player
|Role
|India
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|Bowler
|Virat Kohli
|Batter
|Shubman Gill
|Batter
|New Zealand
|Kane Williamson
|Batter
|Rachin Ravindra
|All-Rounder
|Mitchell Santner
|All-Rounder
Game-changers to watch out for
Varun Chakaravarthy (IND)
If there’s one man who can spell doom for New Zealand’s batting lineup, it is Varun Chakaravarthy. The mystery spinner has been ruthless in Dubai, scalping seven wickets in just two matches. With the pitch heavily favouring spin, Chakaravarthy is poised to be India’s trump card once again.
Will Young (NZ)
New Zealand’s Will Young has had a quiet tournament, barring a century against Pakistan. But with an average of 41.06 as an opener, he has the potential to steady the ship in the powerplay, taking on India’s lethal pace and spin attack. If he finds his rhythm, he could be the game’s ultimate disruptor.
Dubai pitch report: A bowler’s battlefield
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch has shown a strong preference for spinners, making early batting a challenge. The trend so far? Teams chasing have had the upper hand, proving that survival in the first innings is key. With scores ranging between 220-270, the final is expected to be a low-scoring, high-intensity clash where every run will be gold.
Toss prediction: A crucial call
With history favouring the team that chases, expect the toss-winning captain to opt for bowling first.
Scenario 1
India win the toss and opt to bat first
PP score: 60-75
IND: 270-280
India win the match
Scenario 2
New Zealand win the toss and opt to bat first
PP score: 65-80
NZ: 275-285
New Zealand win the match
Predicted scoreline for the IND vs NZ final
First innings: 240-250 runs
Second innings: 250-260 runs
The battle lines are drawn. The players are ready. The trophy awaits. Who will conquer the Dubai heat and the weight of expectations? India or New Zealand—only one will emerge victorious. (This prediction is based on the author's analysis, understanding, and intuition. When making your own prediction, consider the key factors discussed and use your judgment before reaching a conclusion.)