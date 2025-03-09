Champions Trophy final: IND vs NZ pitch report, Dubai Stadium key stats

ALSO READ: CT 2025 Preview: Will Rohit take retirement after IND vs NZ final today? India and New Zealand are set to face off in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, marking their second encounter in just eight days. India enters the match with boosted confidence, having defeated New Zealand in the group stage. However, past form should be set aside, as New Zealand has only been beaten by India once in an ICC tournament since 2003. Ahead of this thrilling final, here are all the key details for the Champions Trophy 2025 showdown.

Dubai pitch report: India vs New Zealand final today

Spinners are likely to benefit from the pitch at Dubai International Stadium as India and New Zealand aim to capitalize on the conditions. The surface has supported spin bowlers throughout the tournament, making it intriguing to see how it plays on match day.

The pitch for the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand will not be a completely fresh one, unlike the pitches used for India's previous four matches in the tournament. Instead, it will be a ‘semi-fresh’ strip. According to reports, the final will be played on the same pitch that hosted the India vs Pakistan group-stage match on February 23.

Weather forecast: Warm and sunny in Dubai

Players can look forward to sunny skies and warm temperatures, reaching a high of 29 degrees Celsius. With no weather disruptions expected, the focus will be on how teams adjust their strategies to the conditions.

India vs New Zealand final: What to do after winning the toss?

Out of 62 games played at Dubai International Stadium, teams winning the toss have emerged victorious just 29 times.

Dubai International Stadium Stats

Matches played: 62

Matches won batting 1st: 23

Matches won bowling 1st: 37

Average 1st innings score: 219