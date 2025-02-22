IND vs PAK: Our team is fully prepared for match against India - PCB chief

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said that his team was fully prepared to face arch-rivals India in the marquee clash of the Champions Trophy here on Sunday.

Naqvi visited the Pakistan team training area and met the players. Senior batter Babar Azam did not turn up for the practice session.

"Hope there will be a good match tomorrow. Definitely, our team is fully prepared. I think the team is in form. Whether they win or lose we are with them (the team)," Naqvi told reporters.

Pakistan need a win against India to avoid early elimination from the tournament while Rohit Sharma's men are aiming to seal a semifinal spot with a victory on Sunday.

Asked how he would have felt had the Indo-Pak match been held in Lahore, he said, "Please ask the Indians what they would have felt if the match happens in Lahore." The Indian team is playing all its matches in Dubai, though Pakistan is the official host country of the tournament.

On the incident of India's national anthem being played for a fraction of a second at the start of the Australia-England Champions Trophy match in Lahore on Saturday, he said, "ICC is organising the tournament.

Also Read

"From our side, we have released 22 Indian fishermen today," he added.

According to media reports, Pakistani authorities have released 22 Indian fishermen from Karachi's Malir Jail.