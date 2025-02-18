Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan confirmed on Tuesday that Babar Azam will continue opening the batting for Pakistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy. The highly anticipated eight-team tournament kicks off on Wednesday with the opening match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. Babar Azam had previously opened the batting for Pakistan in the Tri-Series against New Zealand and South Africa, though his performance was underwhelming.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: Will hosts Pakistan defend the title on home soil? Babar's recent form has been a concern, as he managed scores of 10, 23, and 29 in the Tri-Series. The right-hander has been struggling to find his rhythm and has been stuck on 19 ODI centuries since August 2023. His last century came against Nepal in August 2023, and since then, he has been unable to reach the three-figure mark.

Despite these challenges, Rizwan confirmed that Babar is comfortable with his role as an opener and will continue to open the batting in the Champions Trophy. Rizwan explained, "We have options, but if you look at the combination, Babar will continue opening the batting for us in the Champions Trophy. He is satisfied with his batting position. We want to bring in genuine openers, but given that it's our home conditions, we prefer a left-right combination. That's why we decided to have Babar Azam as an opener, as he is a technically sound batter." Babar-Fakhar set to open for Pakistan

Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here Team boost for Pakistan This means that Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are set to open the batting for Pakistan in the tournament. At the pre-match press conference, Rizwan emphasized that the team's success would depend on a collective effort, rather than just the performances of a few individuals. "It is not just about me and Babar Azam. Everyone is training very hard and working towards winning the Champions Trophy. We are just focusing on controlling the controllables," Rizwan said.

Additionally, Rizwan confirmed that pacer Haris Rauf has recovered from his injury and is expected to play in the match against New Zealand.

The Champions Trophy is returning to Pakistan after nearly three decades. Since the 2009 Lahore terror attack on the Sri Lankan team, Pakistan faced a decade-long cricket isolation, with no international teams touring the country for bilateral series. However, with the gradual return of cricket to Pakistan, the nation is now set to host an ICC event once again. This marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's cricketing journey.