Naqvi assures top security and hospitality during Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi assured on Tuesday that the ICC Champions Trophy would be hosted in a manner that would bring pride and joy to the people of Pakistan.

Champions Trophy
Champions Trophy
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 11:54 PM IST
The 50-over ICC showpiece, beginning here on Wednesday, marks the first major global tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly 30 years.

Speaking after a high-level meeting of the PCB in Lahore, Naqvi said the long-awaited dream of hosting a major ICC event had finally come true for Pakistan.  ALSO READ: Champions Trophy, PAK vs NZ: Need to improve our professionalism - Rizwan

The PCB chief added that all measures had been taken to ensure the Champions Trophy showcases Pakistan's traditional hospitality and passion for cricket, while also demonstrating the PCB's capability to host large events with full confidence in providing a secure environment for visiting teams.

Naqvi emphasized that top-level security and hospitality arrangements had been made for all participating teams.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari will be the chief guest at the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi.

We are ready to host the event in a successful manner and also provide the best experience and facilities to the spectators who come to the grounds, Naqvi said.

He also made it clear that Pakistan was ready to host the prestigious event, viewing it as an ideal platform to showcase to the world that all teams should feel welcome to play in the country.

The tournament will be held in a hybrid model, with Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sharing hosting duties. Matches will be played at three venues in PakistanLahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindiwhile Dubai will host the games in the UAE. India will play all their matches in Dubai.

Topics :ICC Champions TrophyPakistan Cricket Board

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

