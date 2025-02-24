Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Head-to-Head stats in ICC Champions Trophy
Bangladesh and New Zealand will square off in the sixth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2024 on February 24 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The game is set to be a critical encounter for both teams in Group A, with contrasting starts to their campaigns.
New Zealand came out on top in their opening game, registering a convincing 60-run victory over defending champions Pakistan. The Kiwis demonstrated their all-round strength, with centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham laying a solid foundation. Their bowlers then backed up the performance, ensuring Pakistan never threatened the target. New Zealand’s performance was a clear statement of intent, showing their intent to go deep in the tournament.
In contrast, Bangladesh faced a tough challenge in their opener, losing by 6 wickets to India. Despite a valiant century from Towhid Hridoy, Bangladesh managed just 265 runs, which India easily chased down. The defeat highlighted the gulf in class, and Bangladesh will need to regroup quickly to stay alive in the semi-final race.
Key Battle: Bangladesh’s Bowling vs New Zealand's Batting
Bangladesh’s bowling attack, led by Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, will have to rise to the occasion against New Zealand's potent batting lineup. With players like Latham and Young in excellent form, Bangladesh's bowlers must find a way to break through. New Zealand, on the other hand, has been in outstanding ODI form, with Mitchell Santner leading a well-rounded squad capable of excelling in all conditions.
With a loss, Bangladesh's chances of progressing to the semi-finals will be slim. They will need to regroup quickly and bring their A-game if they hope to overcome the Kiwis and stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot. For New Zealand, a win will almost secure their place in the next stage, allowing them to play with confidence in their remaining group matches.
Head-to-Head Record: Dominance of the Kiwis
In the 45 ODIs played between the two teams, New Zealand holds a dominant lead with 33 wins compared to Bangladesh’s 11 victories. This record highlights New Zealand’s historical strength, although Bangladesh has shown resilience in recent years, especially in home conditions.
- Total Matches: 45
- New Zealand Wins: 33
- Bangladesh Wins: 11
- No Result: 1
Recent Encounters: New Zealand's Winning Streak
The last five ODIs between New Zealand and Bangladesh have largely favored the Kiwis, who have secured victories in four of the encounters. The most recent match saw Bangladesh pull off a rare win, defeating New Zealand by nine wickets in December 2023 in Napier. However, before that, New Zealand had won four consecutive matches. Check Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
| BAN vs NZ Recent ODI results
| Date
| Venue
| Result
| December 23, 2023
| Napier
| Bangladesh won by 9 wickets
| December 20, 2023
| Nelson
| New Zealand won by 7 wickets
| December 17, 2023
| Dunedin
| New Zealand won by 44 runs
| October 13, 2023
| Chennai (World Cup)
| New Zealand won by 8 wickets
| September 26, 2023
| Mirpur
| New Zealand won by 7 wickets
| Bangladesh vs New Zealand head to head record
| Stat
| Bangladesh vs New Zealand
| New Zealand vs Bangladesh
| Wins Batting 1st
| 5
| 14
| Wins Chasing
| 6
| 19
| Highest Total
| 309/6
| 341/7
| Lowest Total
| 77
| 98
| Highest Successful Chase
| 309/6
| 296/3
| Lowest Total Defended
| 174
| 212/9
| Most Runs
| Mushfiqur Rahim (792)
| Ross Taylor (1010)
| Highest Scorer
| Soumya Sarkar (169)
| Tom Latham (137)
| Most Sixes
| Mahmudullah (17)
| Ross Taylor (24)
| Most Hundreds
| Shakib Al Hasan / Mahmudullah (2)
| Martin Guptill (3)
| Most Fifties
| Ross Taylor (8)
| Tamim Iqbal (6)
| Most Wickets
| Shakib Al Hasan (38)
| Kyle Mills (33)
| Best Bowling Figures
| Rubel Hossain (6/29)
| Ish Sodhi (6/39)
As both teams prepare for this crucial clash, New Zealand will aim to continue their dominant form, while Bangladesh will fight to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. This encounter promises to be a thrilling contest with high stakes for both sides.