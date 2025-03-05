Champions Trophy: New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in ICC events

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025, SA vs NZ pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats South Africa and New Zealand may not be considered the dominant forces in white-ball cricket, often finding themselves on the wrong side of some perplexing rules in World Cup history. However, they are precisely the kind of teams you don’t want to face in a semi-final. Both sides are well-balanced, spirited, and highly skilled, with recent experience of reaching World Cup finals. Their drive to claim another shot at an ICC event final, this time in the Champions Trophy, will undoubtedly push them to perform at their best.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 final date and live timing, live streaming, telecast What adds to the intrigue is the rare recent history between the two teams, as they haven’t played a bilateral series against each other since 2017. New Zealand holds a better ICC tournament record, with seven wins out of 11 encounters, including notable knockout victories in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

However, South Africa’s impressive resurgence in recent years, highlighted by a strong semi-final showing in the 2023 ODI World Cup and a 2024 T20 World Cup final appearance, has likely made this contest more even than ever.

New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in Champions Trophy

Also Read

The two teams have met twice in the prestigious Champions Trophy, with each side having claimed one victory.

Total matches: 2

New Zealand won: 1

South Africa won: 1

New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in ODI World Cups

In ODI World Cups, South Africa trails New Zealand in head-to-head stats, having won only 3 of the 9 encounters between the two sides. New Zealand has secured 6 victories. The most recent ODI World Cup clash in 2023 was won by South Africa.

Total matches: 9

New Zealand won: 6

South Africa won: 3