SA vs NZ: What is highest successful run chase at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium?

Champions Trophy 2025, as New Zealand has set a daunting target of 363 in their 50 overs during this high-stakes semi-final clash. Lahore's iconic Gaddafi Stadium is once again the stage for an explosive encounter in the

Led by the brilliance of centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson, the Kiwis have built a mammoth total, one that will surely test the resolve of the South African bowlers. Their 350+ score leaves the Proteas with an uphill battle in the second innings, as the pressure mounts with every run.

Yet, with the memory of Australia's remarkable chase of 356/5 against England earlier this year still fresh, nothing can be ruled out. The heavy-hitters in South Africa's batting lineup will be eyeing the target with the belief that they can pull off the unthinkable.