SA vs NZ: What is highest successful run chase at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium?

Australia's chase of 356/5 against England remains the highest successful run chase at this venue to date.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 6:46 PM IST
Lahore's iconic Gaddafi Stadium is once again the stage for an explosive encounter in the Champions Trophy 2025, as New Zealand has set a daunting target of 363 in their 50 overs during this high-stakes semi-final clash.
 
Led by the brilliance of centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson, the Kiwis have built a mammoth total, one that will surely test the resolve of the South African bowlers. Their 350+ score leaves the Proteas with an uphill battle in the second innings, as the pressure mounts with every run.
 
Yet, with the memory of Australia's remarkable chase of 356/5 against England earlier this year still fresh, nothing can be ruled out. The heavy-hitters in South Africa’s batting lineup will be eyeing the target with the belief that they can pull off the unthinkable. 
 
For context, Australia’s chase of 356/5 remains the highest successful run chase at this venue to date. Can the Proteas rewrite history? Only time will tell. 
Highest ODI totals at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
Pakistan 375/3 50 7.5 1 v Zimbabwe Lahore won 26/05/15
Sri Lanka 357/9 50 7.14 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 25/06/08
Australia 356/5 47.3 7.49 2 v England Lahore won 22/02/25
England 351/8 50 7.02 1 v Australia Lahore lost 22/02/25
Pakistan 349/4 49 7.12 2 v Australia Lahore won 31/03/22
Australia 348/8 50 6.96 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 31/03/22
New Zealand 343/5 48 7.14 1 v South Africa Lahore - 05/03/25
Zimbabwe 334/5 50 6.68 2 v Pakistan Lahore lost 26/05/15
Bangladesh 334/5 50 6.68 1 v Afghanistan Lahore won 03/09/23
New Zealand 330/6 50 6.6 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 08/02/25
 
First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

