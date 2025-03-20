Triple the prize! BCCI's Rs 58 cr gift to India after Champions Trophy win

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for the Indian team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, honouring the contributions of players, coaching staff, support staff, and members of the men’s selection committee.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Parag to lead in RR's 1st 3 matches; Sanju to play as Impact sub? Team India extended its dominance in white-ball cricket following the disappointment of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final, securing a second consecutive ICC title after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. In the Champions Trophy final held in Dubai on March 9, 2025, India defeated New Zealand by four wickets.

A statement from the BCCI read: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to declare a cash reward of INR 58 crore for Team India after their victory at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This financial acknowledgment celebrates the players, coaching staff, support staff, and members of the men’s selection committee."

India’s road to glory under Rohit Sharma

Under the astute leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, India excelled in the tournament, registering four consecutive wins en route to the final. The campaign began with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh, followed by another six-wicket win against Pakistan. India maintained momentum with a 44-run triumph against New Zealand, before defeating Australia by four wickets in the semi-final.

BCCI leadership lauds Team India's achievement

Also Read

BCCI President Roger Binny said:

"Securing consecutive ICC titles is a remarkable achievement, and this honour recognises Team India's commitment and outstanding international performances. The monetary reward acknowledges the effort put in by every individual behind the scenes. This is our second ICC trophy in 2025, following our success at the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup, showcasing the robust cricketing infrastructure in our country."

BCCI honorary secretary Devajit Saikia added:

"The BCCI takes pride in recognising the players and support personnel with this well-deserved accolade. India’s supremacy in international cricket is a result of years of dedication and strategic planning. This victory reaffirms India’s position as the number one white-ball cricket team, and we are confident the team will continue to thrive. The players' dedication and commitment have set a new benchmark, and we believe Indian cricket will continue to scale new heights internationally."

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla remarked: