Butterfingers India drop 4 catches in the final against New Zealand

Team India’s quest for glory in the Champions Trophy 2025 final began with high hopes, but the fielding effort has been nothing short of chaotic. As the men in blue took to the field, all eleven players were present, but the one thing they couldn’t hold onto was their composure in the field. In a shocking turn of events, four catches were dropped in quick succession, handing New Zealand’s formidable batters lifelines they didn’t deserve.While Shreyas Iyer dropped Rachin Ravindra earlier in the innings, skipper Rohit Sharma was seen dropping Mitchell in the middle overs as well. Mohd Shami had also dropped Ravindra earlier in his over when a shot came right at him and the pacer was a little slow to react to it. He also injured his finger on his left hand in the process.If that wasn't enough, Shubman Gill who has been clinical with catches so far in the tournament, dropped Glenn Pillips just before the second drinks break despite reaching for it on time.