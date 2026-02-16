Azmatullah's all-round show helps Afghanistan keep Super 8 hopes alive

Afghanistan kept their slim hopes of reaching the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 alive after sealing a five-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a Group D match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Azmatullah Omarzai starred with a fine all-round performance.

He claimed four wickets to restrict UAE to 160 for 9 and later scored the winning run with a boundary to complete the chase.

Chasing 161, Afghanistan overcame an early wobble before finishing the match with four balls to spare, ensuring they remain in the qualification race.

UAE post 160 despite Sohaib’s fighting knock Earlier, UAE managed 160 for 9, a total that appeared competitive but not beyond reach on a surface that offered value for strokeplay. After being asked to bat, UAE suffered early blows and slipped to 13 for 2, with opener Aryansh Sharma dismissed for a four-ball duck. Captain Muhammad Waseem struck two boundaries but fell for 10, trapped in front by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The innings was rebuilt through a crucial third-wicket partnership between Sohaib Khan and Alishan Sharafu. Sohaib played the standout knock, scoring 68 off 48 balls with six fours and four sixes, while Sharafu contributed 40 off 29.

The pair added 84 runs off 57 balls, stabilising UAE’s innings and taking them past the 150-run mark. Omarzai leads Afghanistan’s comeback with four wickets Afghanistan’s bowling was led by all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who returned impressive figures and claimed four wickets to halt UAE’s momentum at key stages. Omarzai dismissed Sohaib in the 19th over to end UAE’s hopes of a late flourish, completing his four-wicket haul. Mujeeb Ur Rahman also picked up two wickets, while UAE lost momentum after a middle-order collapse left them at 121 for 6 in the 16th over. Afghanistan’s replacement pacer Ziaur Rahman, who came in for Fazalhaq Farooqi, and spinner Noor Ahmad were slightly expensive, with Rahman conceding 16 runs in his opening over.

Despite losing wickets towards the end, UAE managed to cross 160, helped by a 31-run stand between Sohaib and Haider Ali. Afghanistan chase steadies after early blow Afghanistan’s chase began poorly as wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed in the first over. The early setback forced Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib to adopt a cautious approach, managing only nine runs in the first three overs. However, Zadran shifted gears in the fourth over, attacking Haider Ali and striking three fours and a six to bring the chase back on track. From there, Afghanistan maintained control and did not allow UAE to regain momentum, eventually chasing down the target comfortably.