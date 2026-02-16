T20 World Cup 2026: England vs Italy pitch report and Eden Gardens stats

England are facing Italy in match 29 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with qualification stakes high for both sides. England skipper Harry Brook won the coin flip of the match and invited Italy to bowl first.

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid Italy playing 11: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

England are on the brink of sealing a Super 8s berth and will look to carry forward the momentum gained from their recent win over Scotland. A calm half-century from Tom Banton and an impressive spin display helped them regain rhythm, although questions remain around the consistency of the top order.

England’s bowling attack has combined early pace with disciplined middle-overs control, allowing them to manage pressure well in key phases. They are expected to stick with a settled line-up while aiming for a strong performance to secure progression comfortably. Italy, meanwhile, enter the clash needing a victory to stay alive in the tournament. Despite moments of promise in their debut campaign, inconsistency with both bat and ball has hurt them. To challenge England’s depth, Italy may focus on sharper bowling plans and early breakthroughs. England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Eden Gardens pitch report Eden Gardens in Kolkata typically produces a fair battle between batters and bowlers, with the surface offering lively bounce during the early stages. Seamers often find movement with the new ball, while batting conditions improve as the match progresses.

As the pitch wears, spinners tend to come into play in the middle phase, with the track slowing just enough to aid turn. In T20 matches, first-innings totals usually hover in the 140–160 range, pointing towards closely contested games rather than high-scoring shootouts. T20 World Cup 2026 ENG vs ITA: Head-to-head stats at Eden Gardens, Kolkata This will be the first time England and Italy take on each other in a T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. This will also be their first-ever T20I match against each other. Most recent T20I match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata The most recent T20I match played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata was Match 23 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between England and Scotland. The English side won the toss and invited Scotland to bat first, who posted 152 runs on the board before losing all 10 wickets.