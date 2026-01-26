Monday, January 26, 2026 | 07:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PCB defers final call on ICC T20 World Cup 2026 participation till Feb 2

Following the meeting, Naqvi confirmed that the T20 World Cup issue was discussed in detail with the Prime Minister later in the week

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed its final decision on whether Pakistan will take part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with a call now expected either on Friday or next Monday. The update came after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday to discuss the rapidly evolving situation surrounding the tournament.

PM briefed on ICC developments

Following the meeting with the Pakistan Prime Minister, Naqvi confirmed that the T20 World Cup issue was discussed in detail with the Prime Minister. Taking to social media, the PCB chief said he had briefed Sharif on ICC-related developments and the options available to Pakistan cricket.
 
 
According to Naqvi, the Prime Minister advised the board to keep “all options on the table” while working towards a resolution. It was mutually agreed that more deliberations were needed before arriving at a final decision, pushing the deadline to later this week or early next week.

Support for Bangladesh a key factor

According to a media report from news agency PTI, Prime Minister Sharif emphasised that Pakistan should extend the maximum possible support to Bangladesh, who were recently removed from the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin on February 7. Bangladesh had been replaced by Scotland in the 20-team tournament.
 
The Prime Minister was reportedly briefed on multiple scenarios. These include Pakistan opting out of the tournament entirely or participating but boycotting the marquee clash against India on February 15, if such a move could aid Bangladesh cricket in any way. 

ICC rejects venue shift request

Bangladesh had earlier requested that their matches be shifted out of India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns. However, the ICC rejected the proposal, stating that there was no verifiable threat to justify a venue change.

Government to take final call

The PCB has consistently maintained that the final decision on Pakistan’s participation rests with the government, given the broader diplomatic and political implications. With consultations ongoing, clarity on Pakistan’s stance is now expected by Monday at the latest.

Topics : PCB Pakistan cricket team Cricket News ICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 7:14 PM IST

