BCB rules out legal challenge after ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided not to challenge the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup , even as uncertainty continues to surround the tournament, with reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could also consider pulling out of the 2026 edition.

The decision was confirmed after a BCB board meeting in Dhaka on Saturday, with the board making it clear that it would not pursue arbitration or any legal route against the ICC. The development comes at a time when the global body is already grappling with participation concerns from member nations over hosting and security-related issues.

BCB accepts ICC call

BCB media committee chairman Amzad Hossain said the board had formally accepted the ICC’s ruling, dismissing reports that Bangladesh had sought intervention from the ICC’s dispute resolution committee.

“We have accepted the decision of the ICC board,” Amzad said after the meeting. “Since the ICC has said that we cannot go and play or they cannot shift our games to Sri Lanka, in this case we cannot go and play in India. Our position remains the same. We are not going to any separate arbitration or anything here.”

Bangladesh were informed at an ICC board meeting last week that they would be replaced if they were unable to travel to India for the T20 World Cup. According to Amzad, the matter was subsequently taken up with the Bangladesh government, which reiterated concerns over the security of players.

Government stance proves decisive

Amzad said the board was bound by the government’s position, which made participation in India unviable under the current circumstances.

“After the ICC board meeting, there was a cabinet meeting of the Bangladesh government and a decision was made there. The decision clearly stated that our team will not be able to go to India. This decision has been communicated by the government,” he said.

Following this, the ICC asked the BCB to respond within 24 hours. The board informed the governing body that it was not in a position to participate under the given fixtures. As a result, the ICC moved to replace Bangladesh with Scotland, the next team on the qualification table.

No legal challenge planned

Amzad underlined that the BCB would not escalate the issue further, stressing that the board had chosen to respect the ICC’s processes and decisions.

“We told them politely that it is not possible for us to go and play according to this fixture,” he said, adding that there was no question of seeking arbitration or pursuing any legal remedy.

The decision effectively brings closure to speculation over a possible dispute, even as the ICC continues to face broader questions around logistics, hosting and participation for future global events.

Board changes and wider context

During Saturday’s meeting, the BCB was also informed that Ishtiaque Sadeque had resigned as a board director, citing personal reasons. No immediate replacement was announced.

The Bangladesh decision comes amid wider unease in international cricket, with reports suggesting that the PCB may also consider withdrawing from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026 if its concerns over hosting arrangements are not addressed.