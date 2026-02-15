Dominant India thump Pakistan by 61 runs, extend T20 World Cup edge to 8-1

Pakistan are left in despair yet again, as they were comprehensively beaten by arch-rivals India by a 61-run margin in their T20 World Cup 2026 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. This is India's biggest ever victory against Pakistan in terms of runs. The victory also brought the record-extending 11th consecutive match win in T20 World Cup that is a testament to how dominant India have been in the shortest format of the game in ICC events.

Suryakumar Yadav and co. have now made it 8-1 against Pakistan in World Cups, further tilting the rivalry in favor of the Men in Blue. With their third consecutive win, India has also secured a spot in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 points table: Super 8 qualified teams; top batters and bowlers It was an all-round display by the defending champions, who posted a competitive total of 175/7 in 20 overs, highlighted by a 77-run blitz from opener Ishan Kishan, which restored momentum for India despite his opening partner Abhishek Sharma falling for a duck off Salman Agha's delivery. Despite of the middle order faltering with Tilak and Hardik losing back-to-back wickets in the 15th over, the Men in Blue were able to post 175/7 with Rinku Singh's 11-run cameo in the final over. In reply, Pakistan struggled to get their innings on track from the outset. Opener Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for a duck by Hardik Pandya, who delivered a brilliant wicket maiden in the very first over, immediately putting Pakistan on the back foot. Jasprit Bumrah struck early, sending back Saim Ayub (LBW) and Salman Agha (caught by Hardik), reducing Pakistan to 13/3 inside the powerplay. The lower order then faced Varun Chakaravarthy's devastating spell in the 16th over, which claimed the wickets of Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed in quick succession, leaving Pakistan tottering at 97/9. Ishan Kishan kept the run rate high, striking at around 200, and reached his half-century in just 27 balls. On a track where most other batters struggled to find boundaries consistently, Kishan batted with attacking intent, relentlessly piling pressure on Pakistan's spinners.