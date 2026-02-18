Farhan becomes the second Pakistan player to score ton in T20 World Cup
Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan etched his name into the record books during Match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday, when he became only the second player from Pakistan to score a century in a T20 World Cup match.
Before Farhan, only Ahmeda Shazad had a triple-digit score to his name for the men in green — 111 runs in 96 balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur back in 2014.
Farhan came out to open the innings after Pakistan skipper Slamna Agha won the toss and opted to bat first. He took 57 balls to reach the three-digit mark with the help of 11 fours and four sixes. Farhan is now also only the third batter after Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka and Canada’s Yuvraj to score a ton this edition.
Top individual scores in T20 World Cup 2026:
| T20 World Cup 2026 top run getters
| Batter
| RUNS
| Balls
| SR
| Vs
| 4s
| 6s
| Yuvraj Samra
| 110
| 65
| 169.23
| New Zealand
| 11
| 6
| Pathum Nissanka
| 100
| 52
| 192.3
| Australia
| 10
| 5
| Sahibzada Farhan
| 100
| 57
| 172.41
| Namibia
| 11
| 4
| Lorcan Tucker
| 94
| 51
| 184.31
| Oman
| 10
| 4
| Tim Seifert
| 89
| 42
| 211.9
| United Arab Emirates
| 12
| 3
| Aiden Markram
| 86
| 44
| 195.45
| New Zealand
| 8
| 4
| Rahmanullah Gurbaz
| 84
| 42
| 200
| South Africa
| 4
| 7
| Suryakumar Yadav
| 84
| 49
| 171.43
| United States of America
| 10
| 4
| Finn Allen
| 84
| 50
| 168
| United Arab Emirates
| 5
| 5
| George Munsey
| 84
| 54
| 155.56
| Italy
| 13
| 2
Farhan’s ton powers Pakistan to strong total
A sensational unbeaten century from Shaibzada Farhan guided Pakistan to a commanding 199 for 3 against Namibia in match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. In a must-win encounter, Pakistan produced a dominant batting display after winning the toss, setting up a challenging target as they aim to secure a place in the Super 8 stage.
Pakistan made a brisk start, racing to 40 in the powerplay before Jack Brassell removed Saim Ayub for 14 off 12 balls. Farhan then steadied the innings alongside Salman Ali Agha, with the pair adding a crucial half-century stand to keep the momentum intact. Agha contributed a fluent 38 off 23 deliveries before falling to Brassell just after Farhan reached his fifty.
Khawaja Nafay struggled to accelerate and departed for 5, but Farhan remained the cornerstone of the innings. The opener shifted gears brilliantly in the death overs, bringing up a superb unbeaten 100 off 57 balls. He found strong support from Shadab Khan, who struck 36 not out from 22 balls, as the duo stitched an unbroken 81-run partnership to lift Pakistan to an imposing total. Pakistan will now r