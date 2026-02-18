Farhan becomes the second Pakistan player to score ton in T20 World Cup

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan etched his name into the record books during Match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday, when he became only the second player from Pakistan to score a century in a T20 World Cup match.

Before Farhan, only Ahmeda Shazad had a triple-digit score to his name for the men in green — 111 runs in 96 balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur back in 2014.

Farhan came out to open the innings after Pakistan skipper Slamna Agha won the toss and opted to bat first. He took 57 balls to reach the three-digit mark with the help of 11 fours and four sixes. Farhan is now also only the third batter after Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Canada's Yuvraj to score a ton this edition.

Top individual scores in T20 World Cup 2026: T20 World Cup 2026 top run getters Batter RUNS Balls SR Vs 4s 6s Yuvraj Samra 110 65 169.23 New Zealand 11 6 Pathum Nissanka 100 52 192.3 Australia 10 5 Sahibzada Farhan 100 57 172.41 Namibia 11 4 Lorcan Tucker 94 51 184.31 Oman 10 4 Tim Seifert 89 42 211.9 United Arab Emirates 12 3 Aiden Markram 86 44 195.45 New Zealand 8 4 Rahmanullah Gurbaz 84 42 200 South Africa 4 7 Suryakumar Yadav 84 49 171.43 United States of America 10 4 Finn Allen 84 50 168 United Arab Emirates 5 5 George Munsey 84 54 155.56 Italy 13 2 Farhan’s ton powers Pakistan to strong total A sensational unbeaten century from Shaibzada Farhan guided Pakistan to a commanding 199 for 3 against Namibia in match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. In a must-win encounter, Pakistan produced a dominant batting display after winning the toss, setting up a challenging target as they aim to secure a place in the Super 8 stage.