Pakistan vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter between Pakistan and Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo will determine who claims the last Super 8 position. Pakistan need a win to advance, while Namibia's win will put USA through.

The coin flip for the match went in Pakistan's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Salman Agha (PAK): We are going to bat first. We have played two games here, it is a good pitch, we want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. When you come to the World Cup you have to pretty much win every game. We batted well against USA and have to do the same. We have two changes. Gerhard Erasmus (NAM): Really like it here. We are accustomed to this kind of weather at home. We have to show we are a good T20 side. We have two changes. Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq Namibia playing 11: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look. Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details When will the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 18. What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. What time will the toss for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.