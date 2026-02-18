Associate Sponsors

Pakistan vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Namibia will bank on JJ Smuts and Gerhard Erasmus to pull off an upset win against giants Pakistan today

Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details
BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 2:37 PM IST
Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter between Pakistan and Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo will determine who claims the last Super 8 position. Pakistan need a win to advance, while Namibia's win will put USA through.
The coin flip for the match went in Pakistan's way who opted to bat first.  Captain's take after toss:  Salman Agha (PAK): We are going to bat first. We have played two games here, it is a good pitch, we want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. When you come to the World Cup you have to pretty much win every game. We batted well against USA and have to do the same. We have two changes.  Gerhard Erasmus (NAM): Really like it here. We are accustomed to this kind of weather at home. We have to show we are a good T20 side. We have two changes. 

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 

Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

 

Namibia playing 11: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell 

  Check all the live updates of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Namibia match here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

 
When will the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 18.
 
What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
The Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
 
What time will the toss for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The toss for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? 
The first ball of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

