Batting coach Kotak proud of teams planning early dismissal of Abhishek

As India gear up for their final Group A fixture against the Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addressed the media regarding Abhishek Sharma’s lean run in the tournament and gave credit to the opener for making teams plan in advance in order to get his precious wicket in games. While Ishan Kishan has been in blazing form at the top, Abhishek is yet to open his account, including a second duck against Pakistan in Colombo.

Despite the contrasting returns, Kotak made it clear that the team management is not concerned.

No Panic Over Lack of Runs

Kotak emphasized that the think tank is not reading too much into Abhishek’s dismissals.

The coach stressed that T20 cricket is inherently high-risk and quick dismissals are part of the format.

“In the T20 format, sometimes even a 10-ball 30 is equally important. So it’s not like he was out of runs. T20 is a high-risk game. One or the other player will get out. If we start stressing too much, players will feel unnecessary pressure. He is in good form and has a clear mindset. That is what matters for us.” 'If teams are concerned about Abhishek, it's great credit to him' When Kotak was asked about multiple sides coming out and saying that they planned specifically for Abhishek Sharma's wicket ahead of the matches, Kotak hailed the opener and gave him credit to make teams plan ahead of the game in order to get his wicket knowing how lethal he can be on any given day with the bat "See, first of all, a lot of credit to Abhishek, if they plan and out him and talk about him. Because I am sure he must be doing that well, that they are so concerned about Abhishek. But we plan, he also comes up with his ideas and I don't genuinely think that in this game, I mean, last game also he got out, he should have planned and come out early, but he got out at mid-on, I don't think anyone can plan to get him out at mid-on. He sat up and got out. That's okay. And if they are so concerned, that's a great sign for us and it's great credit to him the way he plays." Kotak said praising the batter.

Illness Disrupted Preparations

Kotak also revealed that Abhishek’s preparation had been affected due to illness in recent days.

“Obviously we plan, yes. But he wasn’t well, so he didn’t play. Last game he got out in first over. So one thing we definitely do, we unnecessarily don’t over-analyse, because sometimes you only start making a lot of assumptions than the opposition are.”

He reiterated that planning and opposition analysis remain consistent for every player in the squad.

“He is someone who has got his plan sorted and he follows the way he wants to and obviously we discuss about the opposition, their bowling, their bowling strength, whatever they’ve been doing in the last few games they’ve played. All that is normal for everyone, not only for Abhishek.”

With India already through to the Super 8 stage, the Netherlands clash offers Abhishek an opportunity to rediscover his rhythm ahead of the knockout rounds.